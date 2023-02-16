Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Revised Costs For Tupua Horo Nuku Seawall And Shared Path Project

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council has received revised cost estimates for the Tupua Horo Nuku project showing that the new seawalls and shared path will cost a total of $79 million to complete.

The project, previously known as the Eastern Bays Shared Path has long been planned to increase the resilience of the Eastern Bays and provide a safe walking and cycling connection between Seaview and Eastbourne. It was previously estimated to cost $30 million to complete.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the increased cost is significant, but in line with the experience of other major coastal infrastructure projects.

"The increased cost of Tupua Horo Nuku is due to the complexity of operating in a coastal marine environment, and includes changes from the original plan to address much-needed resilience upgrades to Marine Drive. These changes will help combat the effects of sea level rise and increasing instances of extreme weather due to climate change."

"Like other major infrastructure projects across the country, it has also been impacted by cost pressures, such as higher costs of materials and shipping, as well as workforce shortages.

This project will create a crucial walking and cycling connection between Seaview and the Eastern Bays, and increase the resilience of a key transport route which will protect coastal communities from climate change."

"We are clearly experiencing more regular adverse weather events. We know for example, that the road between Seaview and Eastbourne was impacted 8 times last year," Campbell Barry says.

The proposed cost increase will form part of Council’s upcoming consultation on the Annual Plan for the next financial year. The community will be asked whether they support increasing Council’s budget by $18 million to $25.5 million.

Campbell Barry says discussions are ongoing with Waka Kotahi and Crown Infrastructure Partners about the project.

"The majority of the project is currently funded by contributions from Waka Kotahi and Crown Infrastructure Partners who have collectively committed to funding $22.5 million of the previous $30 million cost, with Hutt City Council contributing $7.5 million".

"While Council is proposing to increase our share of the increased cost as part of the upcoming Annual Plan, discussions are ongoing about the project with our partners," says Campbell.

Head of Transport Jon Kingsbury says investment from central government helps keep the overall cost down for Council.

"What we do know, is that the co-investment approach we have taken means the project is more affordable than it otherwise would be if Council was funding the entire project. If the project is delayed, we know that the costs are only likely to increase."

Consultation on Council’s draft annual plan 2023/24 opens on 31 March and closes on 30 April. People will be able to have their say on Council’s proposal to increase the budget for Tupua Horo Nuku.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 


Government: Accounts In Solid Shape To Respond To Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government’s books are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures and extreme weather events. For the six months to the end of December, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion... More>>



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>



Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 