Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Oceans ’23 Junior Life Savers Event To Go Ahead In Tauranga

Monday, 20 February 2023, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) has confirmed that its Oceans ’23 Festival of Junior Surf Lifesaving event scheduled to take place on Mt Maunganui’s main beach in Tauranga from 23-26 February will go ahead.

SLSNZ Chief Executive Paul Dalton said: “While our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, we have made the decision to go ahead with Oceans ’23 to bring some much-needed positivity to those who are still able to attend. This decision has not been taken lightly. Postponement or cancellation was considered. However, we have decided to proceed because this event was cancelled in 2022 due to COVID-19 and we know how many people are looking forward to this year's festival.”

Around 700 junior SLSNZ members from all over New Zealand, and their families and friends, are expected to descend on Mt Maunganui for the Oceans `23 Festival of Junior Surf Lifesaving.

“We’re hopeful that, the weather and associated factors permitting, we’ll get an excellent turnout and that the Festival will prove to be particularly memorable for those taking part as Oceans is the biggest junior carnival of the season.”

The four-day Festival aims to provide an opportunity for junior members, aged 10 – 14 years old, to challenge themselves and celebrate the camaraderie of surf lifesaving in a fun, exciting, and safe beach and surf environment.

Lewis McClintock, SLSNZ’s National Sports Manager, says: “Oceans is an event that our junior members, our future lifeguards, aspire to attend and plays an important role in retaining and growing membership for clubs and the Surf Lifesaving movement.

“SLSNZ would like to thank Tauranga City Council for their incredible support, which has helped enable this event to go ahead.”

Nelita Byrne, Tauranga City Council Manager: Venues and Events, says: “As Tauranga city is surrounded by both moana and awa, our people have a natural affinity to the water; we are excited to host the next generation of surf lifesavers in Aotearoa and we know the importance of the role they play in our community.

“We wish all junior surf lifesavers and their whānau a fantastic carnival and an enjoyable stay in our city.”

This is the 23rd edition of the Oceans Festival. The last full-scale event was held in 2020, as the 2022 event was cancelled and the 2021 event scaled back due to the COVID-19 restrictions. All previous Ocean Festivals have been at Mt Maunganui except the 2018 event, which was in Orewa.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Disaster Politics


Most of us have been the CEOs of our own lives for long enough to realise that Cyclone Gabrielle has done a massive amount of destruction that will be very expensive to fix. Some people have lost everything. Extensive damage has been done to roads, houses, and to water, energy, and communications systems. There will be costly compensation packages for firms, farmers and fruit and vegetable growers. If we want to fully future proof the nation’s infrastructure, we’re talking billions... More>>


 
 

Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>


Forest Owners' Association: Forest Owners Want Genetic Technology Approved
The Forest Owners Organisation says New Zealand needs to concentrate on the safety of genetic technology on a case-by-case basis rather than persisting with blanket bans... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 