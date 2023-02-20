Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Super New Zealanders Urged To Help Flood-stricken Youth

Monday, 20 February 2023, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Share My Super

As family violence jumps 60 per cent in areas hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, former social worker and Share My Super founder Liz Greive is urging Super New Zealanders, including ‘Super Young People’, to donate.

“A crisis of this nature impacts more severely on children during their formative years,” says Liz Greive.

“We’re urging people with enough to live comfortably and have something left over, to reach out a helping hand and donate so we can help those on the ground supporting children and their families in this time of great need.”

My Super is privately funded meaning that 100 per cent of donations are passed on.

Two of Share My Super’s charity partners, Women’s Refuge and KidsCan are working in the hardest hit regions.

“Our charity partner, Women's Refuge, is in great need. The recent flooding in Auckland and cyclone Gabrielle have impacted much of the North Island, including Northland and Hawke’s Bay. Women's Refuge is working diligently to make sure the women and children currently in their care are looked after but, given the damage to these communities, there are going to be significant challenges ahead. Women and children will need help above and beyond what is usually required, ” says Liz Greive.

“It’s an extremely difficult situation. Sadly, police report family harm is up by 60 per cent, and Women’s Refuge is seeing a spike in numbers of women and children who need help after an event like this. For children, this will be a particularly confusing and stressful time.

“A Refuge is a safe haven for these women and children. It’s the place where children can start feeling safe and be children again. That feeling of safety has been impacted by these adverse weather events, and it is important that these children are provided for, so a feeling of security is restored.”

Women's Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury says women may be feeling alone during this time and unsure if they can reach out.

"We are open and operational including in regions affected by the cyclone. We strongly encourage anyone experiencing family violence to not hesitate to reach out through our website, social media, or crisis line."

KidsCan is also seeking to help families already struggling, to cope with the added blow of losing everything to flooding.

“Life is even harder now, with families already struggling to send their kids to school now facing displacement and loss of everything that supported their children’s education.

Liz Greive says: “A donation to Share My Super can support both organisations helping kids directly affected by flooding.”

Donations can be made directly or here: https://sharemysuper.org.nz/ with 100 per cent of all donations passed on to the charities in their entirety.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Share My Super on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Disaster Politics


Most of us have been the CEOs of our own lives for long enough to realise that Cyclone Gabrielle has done a massive amount of destruction that will be very expensive to fix. Some people have lost everything. Extensive damage has been done to roads, houses, and to water, energy, and communications systems. There will be costly compensation packages for firms, farmers and fruit and vegetable growers. If we want to fully future proof the nation’s infrastructure, we’re talking billions... More>>


 
 

Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>


Forest Owners' Association: Forest Owners Want Genetic Technology Approved
The Forest Owners Organisation says New Zealand needs to concentrate on the safety of genetic technology on a case-by-case basis rather than persisting with blanket bans... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 