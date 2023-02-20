Super New Zealanders Urged To Help Flood-stricken Youth

As family violence jumps 60 per cent in areas hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, former social worker and Share My Super founder Liz Greive is urging Super New Zealanders, including ‘Super Young People’, to donate.

“A crisis of this nature impacts more severely on children during their formative years,” says Liz Greive.

“We’re urging people with enough to live comfortably and have something left over, to reach out a helping hand and donate so we can help those on the ground supporting children and their families in this time of great need.”

My Super is privately funded meaning that 100 per cent of donations are passed on.

Two of Share My Super’s charity partners, Women’s Refuge and KidsCan are working in the hardest hit regions.

“Our charity partner, Women's Refuge, is in great need. The recent flooding in Auckland and cyclone Gabrielle have impacted much of the North Island, including Northland and Hawke’s Bay. Women's Refuge is working diligently to make sure the women and children currently in their care are looked after but, given the damage to these communities, there are going to be significant challenges ahead. Women and children will need help above and beyond what is usually required, ” says Liz Greive.

“It’s an extremely difficult situation. Sadly, police report family harm is up by 60 per cent, and Women’s Refuge is seeing a spike in numbers of women and children who need help after an event like this. For children, this will be a particularly confusing and stressful time.

“A Refuge is a safe haven for these women and children. It’s the place where children can start feeling safe and be children again. That feeling of safety has been impacted by these adverse weather events, and it is important that these children are provided for, so a feeling of security is restored.”

Women's Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury says women may be feeling alone during this time and unsure if they can reach out.

"We are open and operational including in regions affected by the cyclone. We strongly encourage anyone experiencing family violence to not hesitate to reach out through our website, social media, or crisis line."

KidsCan is also seeking to help families already struggling, to cope with the added blow of losing everything to flooding.

“Life is even harder now, with families already struggling to send their kids to school now facing displacement and loss of everything that supported their children’s education.

Liz Greive says: “A donation to Share My Super can support both organisations helping kids directly affected by flooding.”

Donations can be made directly or here: https://sharemysuper.org.nz/ with 100 per cent of all donations passed on to the charities in their entirety.

© Scoop Media

