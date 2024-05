Name Release: Fatal Crash – Main North Road, Urenui

Sunday, 12 May 2024

Police can now name the driver of a vehicle who died following a crash on Main North Road (State Highway 3), Urenui on Saturday 11 May.

He was Eifion Wyn Willims, 65, of Urenui.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media