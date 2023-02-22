Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cyclone Gabrielle Underscores Need For Next Steps In Shoreline Management Project

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

A new partnership structure to kick start the roll-out of action from the Shoreline Management project has been approved by our Council this week.

The three-year shoreline project identified our Coromandel communities’ preferred pathways of action to improve resilience to the effects of climate change. Individual pathways were prepared for 138 sections of our coastline.

Our Council is now moving to prioritise and implement projects from those pathways.

“It’s vital that we keep our eye on Coromandel’s long-term resilience to erosion and sea level rise, even as we deal with the enormous challenges of short-term storm events,” says our Mayor Len Salt. “The type of impacts we’re seeing from Cyclone Gabrielle are precisely why this project was undertaken, and why it was so comprehensive.”

The new shoreline partnership structure confirmed by Council will continue our existing arrangement with Pare Hauraki, which is a productive and positive relationship, and also provides an opportunity to include Waikato Regional Council.

“The centuries-old relationship our peoples have with the whenua and moana and accumulated experiences with the realms of Tāwhirimātea and Tangaroa underscore the vital importance of Mana Whenua and Council leading this work for the care and protection of the people and taiao,“ says Pare Hauraki Collective Chair, Paul Majurey.

The group is tasked with prioritising actions from the shoreline management pathways, and scoping projects to decide which will be implemented first.

In some cases recent storm events will have already triggered thresholds for action. The prioritisation process will account for any increased urgency. Among the initial priorities is more detailed design work and pricing on protection options for Thames. The trigger for action in Thames had already been reached before these recent events.

“We know that our coastline, particularly in places like Thames, is extremely vulnerable to erosion and storm-surge from sea level rise, even though it didn’t take a direct hit in the cyclone this time around,” says project lead and Asset Planning Manager, Amon Martin.

“We’ll be looking at things like longer-term options like managed retreat for some of the district’s communities, building a new sea wall for some areas, and how we can reduce the number of properties that are exposed to hazards.”

He says Ngāti Maru will have a key role in the project work for Thames, one part of its extensive maritime rohe.

Key projects to protect and improve resilience for our communities on the east coast will also be assessed by this group.

The scoping and prioritisation phase is expected to be completed this calendar year, and the results will inform Council's 2024-2034 Long Term Plan.

Find out more here

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 