Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ashburton Adopts Masterton Under Cyclone Support Scheme

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Ashburton District Council

ASHBURTON, 23 February 2023 - A Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) programme to support cyclone-affected areas has paired Ashburton District Council with Masterton District Council.

The ‘Adopt a community’ programme is a nationwide initiative that connects councils with some of the most devastated regions – community to community.

“Masterton District is farming-based, around a similar population and not much different to our own community,” said Mayor Neil Brown. “We’ve all been seeing the devastating scenes from up North and we want to help in a meaningful way”.

Masterton District Mayor Gary Caffell said damage was worst in the eastern and coastal areas, with the community of Tinui particularly badly affected by flooding, and farms in the area suffering damage to fences and buildings, and loss of stock.

“We are humbled and very grateful for support from Ashburton District Council and the people of your district in ‘adopting’ Masterton District following Cyclone Gabrielle”, said Mayor Caffell.

“We are very aware of the impact of flooding on your own district 18 months ago. Like you, we are very much a rural district and the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle ranges from damage to community facilities and individual properties, to businesses being compromised”.

Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown says the Council had no hesitation to signing up when they heard about the programme.

“We had already launched a Mayoral Flood Relief fund locally, but this programme gives us a direct connection with a badly affected community”, said Mayor Brown.

“Going forward, we want to raise money for our adopted community – by encouraging donations for Masterton”.

“We know from experience, that getting a community back on its feet is a marathon not a sprint. That’s especially true with a disaster at this scale, so we’ll be looking at ways we can provide support over the medium to long-term as well”.

Masterton District is part of the Wairarapa region situated on the eastern coast of the North Island, south of the Hawke’s Bay region.

LGNZ has had a positive response from councils across New Zealand signing up to ‘adopt’ cyclone-affected communities.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Ashburton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 