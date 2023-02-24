Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Forest Owners Says Two Months Too Brief To Look Into The Complex Land Issues In Tairāwhiti

Friday, 24 February 2023, 6:53 am
Press Release: NZ Forest Owners Association

The Forest Owners Association says the two month long inquiry into land use in Tairāwhiti doesn’t give enough time or depth to find solutions.

The Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has just announced the government would be launching a Ministerial level Inquiry into land use in the region, following the demands of a local petition.

Forest Owners Association President, Grant Dodson, says the two-month long time scale for the Tairāwhiti Inquiry is too brief to properly consider the intersection of all land uses impacted and the considerable science that needs to be reviewed.

“The region is unique. There is land which is some of the most erodible in the world. On the other hand, climate change is probably going to bring both more storms and droughts into the area, before anywhere else in New Zealand.”

“The issues of agriculture, forestry, infrastructure and economic prosperity are complex and interlinked, and so a rush once-over look is not going to be thorough and long enough to get past a blame game.” Grant Dodson says.

“Tree planting always has been , and remains, the answer to trying to stabilise much of that highly erodible countryside and reduce silt dumps onto agriculture land, homes and businesses. Forestry, as well, provides most of the desperately needed employment in large parts of the region.”

“It should not be forgotten that trees are also the greatest practical medium-term tool to reduce net industrial carbon emissions and so combat climate change.”

But Grant Dodson says while more forestry is one answer, the industry must take some drastic steps to stay ahead of climate change and reduce slash discharges.

“The volumes of slash up against bridges from these events must reduce. We must do better. We have introduced environmentally safer harvesting techniques since the 2018 Tolaga Bay storm, such as harvesting smaller areas at a time and removing more slash from the forest. We have protected more native tree riparian strips to keep wood out of rivers. The most effective measures, such as new tree species, however take time to grow.”

“In the meantime our industry is concentrating on the cleanup and using our equipment to work with authorities to support local communities and get the local infrastructure going again.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from NZ Forest Owners Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 