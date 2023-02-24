Closing The Māngere Civil Defence Centre

As we move from response to recovery, Auckland is reducing its civil Defence Centres and shelters.

This includes the community-led Civil Defence Centre based in Māngere’s Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Leisure Centre, which will officially close at 5pm, Friday.

Since it’s opening, it has served the needs of the community, by the community.

Māngere – Ōtāhuhu Local Board Chairperson Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich says:

“The Civil Defence Centre in Mangere has been a valuable one stop hub that has given the community direct access to key agencies and organisations.

“Through our connected local networks, we were able to get this centre up and running and ensure a number of affected families received critical assistance.”

Te Whatu Ora Interim Pacific Regional lead Harriet Pauga says:

“Firstly, I would like to send thoughts and prayers to all of the families who have been impacted by the floods.

“It is a privilege to be part of the leadership group that came together quickly to stand up this centre, serving the immediate needs of the South Auckland community.

“To date, the team at the centre have given out over 14,000 food parcels, feeding well over 21,500 individuals.

“I want to acknowledge all of our Pasifika and Māori Providers, community organisations, local businesses, and churches who contributed their time.

Manukau Ward Councillor Alf Filipaina says:

“Our immense gratitude to Auckland Emergency Management, government agencies, especially the Ministry of Social Development and Kāinga Ora as well as the many individuals near and far who donated goods and their time. Not only in the centre here in Māngere but also in the other centres across Tāmaki Makaurau.”

“A huge thank you must also be extended to The Fono, BBM and Whanau Ora Super Clinic who contributed not just a significant number of food parcels but also people to support the work.

“We’ve served our purpose and I am immensely proud and humbled by the work we’ve done.”

Moving forward, Te Whatu Ora Pacific Regional Coordination Hub and South Seas, based in Ōtara, will continue to support our communities in South Auckland and in Tāmaki Makaurau.

South Seas: 0800 31 13 31

Te Whatu Ora Pacific Regional Coordination Hub: 0800 72 72 40

© Scoop Media

