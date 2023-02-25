Update On Local Roads In Mangawhai And Surrounding Area

An update on roads in the Mangawhai area from Civil Defence Northland

Key messaging

UPDATE ON LOCAL ROADS IN MANGAWHAI AND SURROUNDING AREA - 10.20AM:

These arrangements are focused on local residents, travellers who were unable to leave Mangawhai overnight, and the need to allow repair work to progress.

Please note that Cove Rd from Mangawhai to Waipu is no longer available as a detour route (as it has been) until further notice:

• Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd is closed

• Mangawhai Rd remains closed except for those travellers leaving Mangawhai, who will be escorted through to the Kaipara/Auckland boundary to proceed on to SH1 at Te Hana. From there they can continue their journeys to the north or south

• Mangawhai residents who were unable to return to their homes due to yesterday’s weather and road closures can do the reverse i.e. travel via SH1 to Te Hana and join Mangawhai Rd there, where they will be escorted through to Mangawhai

• Cove Rd is open to residents only from Waipu in the north as far as the southern end of Lang’s Beach. Cove Road cannot be used as a through road between Lang’s Beach and Mangawhai.

• There is restricted access for Cove Road residents who live south of Langs beach through to Mangawhai – 4WD and caution recommended

• Several other roads around the Mangawhai area are available for essential travel by locals in 4WD vehicles only

• Those from outside the region are encouraged to travel to Northland only if essential - any unnecessary travel will delay recovery efforts

• Key electronic mapping platforms e.g. Waze, Google Maps and AA Roadwatch have been updated

