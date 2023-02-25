Road Network And Public Transport Update For Saturday 25 February

After the overnight rain, there has been damage across the roading network, and updates are continually coming in as our contractors are out assessing the situation.

There are currently 40 roads across in Auckland that have full closures in place. While some of these closures are expected to only last for the next few days, others will take months to repair. There are also five roads where one lane is closed.

SUMMARY FROM 24 FEBRUARY RAIN EVENT

Mangawhai – all routes from north into Mangawhai are closed

Work is progressing to assist Northland teams in opening detours and other routes due to closure of SH1

Tunnel Road is closed again

Woodcox Hill – slip has closed road, team working to remove this morning

Mill Flat Bridge – flood levels were the same as 27 January, however the temporary bridge is one meter higher so no recorded damage. Rapid Damage Assessment being undertaken today on the abutments and under the bridge

Contractors are attempting to reopen these roads where possible. If the damage is significant, they will be assessed, and a plan put in place to reopen them.

The AT website is being updated with latest information on open roads. The link for that page is AT.govt.nz/roadrepairs

Public transport

Most buses, trains and ferry services are running as usual, however people are encouraged to check the AT Mobile app or website prior to their journeys.

