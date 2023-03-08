Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Fund Confirms First Round Of Payments Today

The Hawke's Bay Relief Trust has approved its first round of payments as part of the Cyclone Gabrielle relief package today.

Just under $500,000 will be distributed to applicants and be a welcomed contribution to loses they have incurred.

The payments are aimed to help alleviate hardship due to such things as flooding, prolonged power outages and landslips. For the rural community, this can be extended to provide some assistance for emergency fencing requirements and disposal of dead stock.

Regional Council Group Manager Corporate Services Susie Young says the Trust received an overwhelming number of applications within the first week which highlights the real need to get help to our communities.

“Our team are working through applications as fast as possible, focusing on those most in need.

Given the volume of applications and the need to distribute the funds evenly, some people may not receive the full amount they requested.

Applications continue to be received and payment will be made to approved applications on a weekly basis.

The fund was activated by Hawke’s Bay Mayors and Chair on 18 February this year to make it easy for people anywhere in New Zealand to donate to the region’s recovery effort.

If you have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, you can apply here.



