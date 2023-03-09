Council Applies To Send A Fruit Fly To Fight A Poisonous Vine

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) wants people’s views on an application to release a new fruit fly to stop the spread of moth plant.

Waikato Regional Council has applied to import and release the moth plant fruit fly, Anastrepha australis, as a biological control agent for the moth plant, Araujia hortorum.

The application has been made on behalf of the National Biocontrol Collective, a group of regional and district councils and the Department of Conservation (DOC).

The moth plant is a hardy, climbing vine from South America that is considered a significant threat to biodiversity, conservation efforts, and urban areas, particularly in Auckland and Northland.

Introduced to Aotearoa New Zealand as an ornamental species, the plant can be found in many places north of Nelson and Marlborough. It has spread more widely north of Tauranga where the climate is warmer.

Moth plant is a significant concern in Aotearoa and in several regions of the world because it forms heavy masses of foliage that can break down trees or smother undergrowth, including native seedlings.

The milky sap of the plant is poisonous and can cause skin burns.

The insect proposed to control this weed is a South American fruit fly that is wasp-like in size, shape and colour. Females lay their eggs in moth plant fruit and the larvae eat the seeds inside, damaging the plant and stopping it spreading.

"The moth plant fruit fly doesn’t bite or sting, so there is no potential risk to people from this insect," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager Hazardous Substances and New Organisms.

"It only lives for about a month, and our risk assessment includes studies that show it’s highly unlikely to harm native plants."

There are no native New Zealand insects that are closely related to this fruit fly.

The public consultation enables the wider public and people in relevant industries to provide additional information on the risks and benefits of introducing a new fruit fly as a biological control for the moth plant.

Submitters can provide information, make comments, and raise issues to contribute to the EPA decision-making process.

Submissions close at 5.00pm on 21 April 2023.

