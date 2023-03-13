Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Week Of Ups And Downs

Monday, 13 March 2023, 12:57 pm
MetService

Covering period of Monday 13th - Thursday 16th March
 

MetService is forecasting a wet and windy start to the working week for much of Aotearoa New Zealand thanks to a fast-moving cold front sweeping over the country. A rapid change to clearer and calmer conditions takes place mid-week, although this will be short-lived as unsettled weather returns by Thursday.

It’s a busy Monday in terms of weather over New Zealand as a cold front brings wet and windy weather to many areas. A sharp southerly change blasted through Otago and Canterbury on Monday morning, causing temperatures to tumble several degrees as gusty winds picked up speed. The front passes over the North Island during the second half of the day, with Wellington and Wairarapa bearing the brunt of it.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes explains, “The cold front reaches Wellington early this afternoon, so the strong northwest winds in the area quickly change to strong southerly, with a noticeable drop in temperature to boot”.

A few afternoon thunderstorms accompany the front as it moves through to the lower and central North Island but by this evening it will have weakened considerably, with just a few showers for Northland, Auckland, and Bay of Plenty.

A ridge of high pressure quickly moves over Aotearoa tonight (Monday), clearing skies and bringing lighter winds.

“This also means some areas can expect a chilly night, particularly for the interior of the North Island where overnight temperatures drop well into the single digits. It certainly will feel like autumn tomorrow (Tuesday) morning!” Fernandes says.

The clearer and calmer conditions persist into Wednesday with just a few showers about the coasts of Southland and Westland. 
On Thursday a low from the Tasman Sea reaches New Zealand, resulting in a bout of wet and windy weather that affects almost all the country, with significant rain likely for Westland and Fiordland. More of the same is expected for Friday as another front ploughs into the South Island.

Current forecasts indicate that a ridge takes hold for the weekend bringing sunnier and more settled weather, although showers will still be likely over the north on Saturday morning.

