Work To Upgrade Nelson Street (SH6) Watermain Begins Soon

Work to upgrade a watermain on Nelson Street, part of State Highway 6, is set to begin during the first week of April.

Council’s Assets and Services Manager Richard Coningham said motorists and cyclists should be aware that there will be some disruption on Nelson Street between Boyce Street and McLauchlan Street while the work is being carried out. “Traffic control measures will be in place during this time,” he said.

Contractor Fulton Hogan will undertake the replacement job which will see the 450 metre ageing watermain pipe replaced with a new pipe and in-ground fire hydrants. The new pipeline will be laid 1.3 metres under the road.

“The existing pipeline has reached the end of its life, with numerous repairs and maintenance performed on it over recent years,” Mr Coningham said.

“We thank the community and residents in the affected area for their patience during this upcoming period of work as we set to reinstate the road as quickly as possible,” he said.

Fulton Hogan will contact residents and businesses directly impacted as a result of this project. Work is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023.

This work forms part of a series of watermain upgrades for the Springlands area planned over the next four years to protect Blenheim’s water supply.

