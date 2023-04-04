Mayor Part Of Nelson Quartet To Run In The New York City Marathon

Forty years after he won the New York City Marathon, Nelson-born runner Rod Dixon is back in his hometown with fellow running legend Lorraine Moller to help four Nelsonians, including Mayor Nick Smith, prepare for the largest marathon in the world.

In turn, Mayor Nick, along with Tāhunanui School Principal Barbara Bowen, Saint Paul's Catholic School Board Chair Lester Binns and Top South Media Managing Director Andrew Board aim to raise funds for Rod Dixon’s KiDSMARATHON, for the delivery of the programme in Nelson-Tasman schools.

Dixon’s in-school running and nutrition educational programme, which has already been used by more than 1.8 million children worldwide, enables the pupils to complete a full marathon of 26.2 miles (42.2km) over 10 weeks.

Mayor Nick says the target for the four runners is to raise $40,000 between them via donations and sponsorship for running in the New York City Marathon on 5 November. The quartet will cover their own costs for travel and accommodation as well as any other expenses.

“Rod Dixon challenged me to do this year’s New York City Marathon after I recalled my pride as a Kiwi in his win 40 years ago when I was living in the US as an AFS exchange student,” Mayor Nick says. “I have done several half-marathons and doing a full has always been on my bucket list. I am rapt to have this opportunity to do the iconic New York City Marathon and to raise funds to enable local schools to join Rod Dixon’s KiDSMARATHON programme.”

Olympic medallist Moller, who won the Boston Marathon in 1984 in a time of 2:29:28 and now instructs coaches on the training methods of Arthur Lydiard, said she was pleased to join the cause, be a trustee for the funds and help train the Nelson runners in support of their fundraising efforts.

“I love what Rod’s doing with the KiDSMARATHON programme and am excited to be part of expanding it in Nelson and Tasman,” Moller says. “I feel passionate about keeping kids active.”

Dixon, who is also an Olympic medallist, won the New York City Marathon in 1983 in a time of 2:08:59.

Mayor Nick says he is inspired by Moller and Dixon.

“They are running legends and I am so appreciative of their coaching advice and support to help me achieve this personal milestone. I love running but am not an athlete. My main goal is to simply finish but I have set the modest target of completing the marathon in the combined times for Rod and Lorraine of 4 hours and 39 minutes.”

Tāhunanui School, where Dixon was a pupil in the 1950s, has been selected as the first school in the region to benefit from this fundraiser for the KiDSMARATHON programme. Pupils from the school on Monday, 3 April, joined the runners, Dixon and Moller on Tāhunanui Beach for the announcement of the venture.

Bowen says Tāhunanui School welcomes the opportunity to use the programme.

“It’s great that Rod wants to support his old school,” she says. “We know it’s important that children learn about the importance of exercise and nutrition, and the KiDSMARATHON programme offers that in a fun way. On a personal note, having the chance to run in the New York City Marathon fulfils a lifelong dream.”

Dixon says the goal of the programme is for children to complete the marathon distance. “Finishing is winning – winning is finishing.”

Inspired himself by a childhood visit to Tāhunanui School from mountaineer and philanthropist Sir Edmund Hillary, Dixon says children will step up when given the opportunity and that’s the aim of his programme – to offer a step up.

A Givealittle Page has been set up to accept donations and the runners will also be seeking sponsorship. Sport Tasman has generously agreed to administer the funds locally at no cost, ensuring all the money raised will go to schools to support their use of Rod Dixon’s KiDSMARATHON programme.

Sport Tasman Chief Executive Ed Shuttleworth says Sport Tasman is proud to support this initiative.

“It aligns perfectly with our vision that all young people in our communities deserve equal opportunities to be physically active to support their wellbeing,” he says.

© Scoop Media

