Council Agrees To Maintain Existing Waste Strategy In Changing Environment

Council has pressed pause on any changes to Kaipara’s waste and recycling services while a new waste strategy from central Government is assessed.

The decision to maintain Kaipara’s current waste and recycling services for the time being was confirmed at the March Council meeting.

A new waste strategy for Kaipara was a key project of the current Long-Term Plan (LTP) 2021-2031.

Staff are now working to make sure any proposed changes to waste and recycling services in Kaipara align with the Government’s new roadmap for waste management and minimisation.

“Waste management and recycling are a key service which we continue to provide for Kaipara communities.” says Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson.

Kaipara’s waste is currently managed by two contractors – Kaipara Refuse operate east and west collections as well as the transfer station in Dargaville, and Northland Waste, contracted to manage Hakaru refuse station. Their contracts were set to expire in October 2023, and following the Council approval will now extend until 01 July 2026.

It is expected any updated waste strategy will be implemented in July 2026, subject to the LTP 2023-2034 (including community consultation).

