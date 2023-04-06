Kellys Bay Camping Reserve To Close
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council
In 2022, Kellys Bay Improvement Society notified Kaipara
District Council that they will no longer manage Kellys Bay
Recreational Reserve as the ‘Kellys Bay Camping
Reserve’.
Council have not yet established a way to
keep the campground open and it will revert to a
Recreational Reserve on 1 April 2023. Our parks team will
maintain the reserve while we determine whether it will
reopen as a campground in future.
Kaipara District
Council would like to thank the past and current committee
of Kellys Bay Improvement Society for their contribution to
their community. Improvements including road sealing and the
seawall were funded through campground earnings and their
hard work as volunteers. Special acknowledgement to Jenny
and Terry Mager for their dedication and care in managing
the campground and reserve – thank you.
For any
queries, please contact our Parks and Reserves team on 0800
727 059 or parks@kaipara.govt.nz.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>