Ruawai Stopbank Trail Closed
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council
A section of the Ruawai stopbank trail will be closed to
the public for repairs following the recent extreme weather
event. The stopbanks prevented the town becoming inundated
with floodwater during high tides but did sustain some
damage and Council needs to maintain them so they can
continue to do their job.
Heavy machinery will need
access along the length of the trail while they are under
repair and, for public safety, a section of the trail will
be closed during this time.
The trail will close from
Floodgate 39 (End Westlake Road) to Floodgate 47 (End
Simpson Road). This includes Wilson Landing Road access to
Floodgate 45.
The stopbanks are a key part of the
Raupo Drainage system that protect Ruawai. Although there
was some flooding in Ruawai during the recent extreme
weather event, this was caused by runoff from the
surrounding hills. The stopbanks were not
breached.
The section of trail will close from 11
April to 10 May 2023, repairs will take place over low tide
during the
closure.
