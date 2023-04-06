Ruawai Stopbank Trail Closed

A section of the Ruawai stopbank trail will be closed to the public for repairs following the recent extreme weather event. The stopbanks prevented the town becoming inundated with floodwater during high tides but did sustain some damage and Council needs to maintain them so they can continue to do their job.

Heavy machinery will need access along the length of the trail while they are under repair and, for public safety, a section of the trail will be closed during this time.

The trail will close from Floodgate 39 (End Westlake Road) to Floodgate 47 (End Simpson Road). This includes Wilson Landing Road access to Floodgate 45.

The stopbanks are a key part of the Raupo Drainage system that protect Ruawai. Although there was some flooding in Ruawai during the recent extreme weather event, this was caused by runoff from the surrounding hills. The stopbanks were not breached.

The section of trail will close from 11 April to 10 May 2023, repairs will take place over low tide during the closure.

