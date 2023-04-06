Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Proposes 17.8 Percent Rates Increase

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Public feedback is being sought on Greater Wellington’s Annual Plan 2023/24, which proposes a rates increase of 17.8 percent.

This equates to an extra $1.99 per week for the average residential ratepayer.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter says the regional council is facing significant economic headwinds and is disappointed to have to propose a rates hike higher than the 14.1 percent increase signalled in the Long Term Plan.

“Like the rest of the country, Greater Wellington is grappling with supply issues, labour shortages, inflation, and rising interest rates,” Cr Ponter says.

“Councillors carefully considered what work we could stop or delay to lower the proposed increase but ultimately, we decided the best outcomes for the region would not be achieved by cutting back key services.

“While some projects can be deferred, we can’t delay flood defences for vulnerable communities, or wage increases for bus drivers. Nor is it an option to stop work adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change on our region.”

Some of the work Greater Wellington has planned for the 2023/24 financial year includes: further decarbonisation of the bus fleet and updating real time public transport information systems; flood warning and response improvements; riparian river planting of 25 hectares with 67,000 natives; restorative planting in our eight regional parks with 415,000 natives.

For more information on the proposed Annual Plan 2023/24 and to provide feedback visit ‘Have Your Say’ before 23 April.

Consultation has also opened on Greater Wellington Significance and Engagement policy, which outlines when and how the council consults the public.

The policy defines the approach for determining the significance of proposals and decisions, guiding when and how Greater Wellington engages with the community.

Greater Wellington Deputy Chair Adrienne Staples says the policy is regularly reviewed to match the public’s consultation expectations.

“Our operating environment has significantly altered since the last review in 2015. Technology has evolved, how we engage with communities has changed, and our partnerships with mana whenua have progressed,” Cr Staples says.

“We want to know the best ways to engage with the public so we can reach out to the community and get feedback in the most meaningful way.”

Feedback on the Significance and Engagement policy can be provided online until 23 April at ‘Have Your Say’.

The public can also kōrero with Councillors about the Annual Plan and the Significance and Engagement policy in online discussion forums:

  • 12pm, Wednesday 3 May
  • 6:30pm, Thursday 4 May

To attend the forums, register with Eventfinda, or email corporate.planning@gw.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 