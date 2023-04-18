Retail Quarter Upgrade Ahead Of Schedule

Dunedin (Tuesday, 18 April 2023) – The next stage of Dunedin’s Retail Quarter upgrade is being brought forward to complete the project sooner.

Work in George Street’s New Edinburgh Way will now begin on Monday, 1 May – earlier than originally planned.

The work involves replacing and upgrading ageing pipes and then creating a more people-friendly space above, with new paving, street furniture, lighting, plantings and public art.

DCC General Manager Infrastructure and Development Simon Drew says that with upgrade work in the adjacent Knox Row ahead of schedule, it makes sense to bring more work forward.

“Starting earlier in New Edinburgh Way will allow us to complete key pedestrian areas there ahead of the busy trading period leading into Christmas, which we know is an important time for businesses,” Mr Drew says.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout, shops remain open and car parking is available nearby.

Work in Knox Row was originally scheduled to be completed about August 2023 but is now expected to be finished in June.

Meanwhile, the final push to complete work in Great King Street gets underway this week. The street will be one-way southbound for the next fortnight while raised crossings are installed, new footpaths completed, and the road re-sealed.

George Street’s Malls Block remains on track to be completed around September 2023.

