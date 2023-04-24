Working Together To Enable Recreational Access In Nelson

Discussions between Ngāti Koata and Nelson City Council about securing access to land with a high recreation value continue in a positive vein.

Around 80% of Nelson’s trails are on, or accessed through, land owned by Ngāti Koata. Council and Ngāti Koata have been working closely over the past few years to establish a long-term solution for recreation access onto Koata whenua.

In addition to popular walking and running tracks, this includes mountain biking areas in Codgers and Sharlands. Access to these areas through an interim agreement currently requires either an online registration or membership of the Nelson Mountain Bike Club (NMTBC).

Acting Nelson Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens says Council resolved a strategic position statement in September 2022 that confirmed Council’s commitment to enable and enhance recreational access on this land and signaled a desire to enter into a mutually advantageous long-term agreement which would be a priority matter for the Long Term Plan 2024-34.

“Ngāti Koata has provided considerable value to our community by managing recreation on this land for years, ensuring that walkers and cyclists can enjoy recreating on Ngāti Koata whenua. But this is a financial burden for Ngāti Koata and there is a strong argument for Council to secure access in the long term, providing certainty that these areas are considered important community assets and a draw for tourists around the world.”

Chief Executive of Koata Ltd Hemi Toia says there is considerable opportunity for Nelson City Council, on behalf of the community, to manage these trails as a world-leading tourism destination.

“If you stand at the Maitai Recreation Hub at the Waahi Taakaro Golf Course and take a look around you will notice that you are surrounded by some of the best mountain biking trails in New Zealand. You really get a good sense of what could be achieved if access to this land could be permanently secured for recreational purposes.”

Recent discussions have involved stakeholders such as the Nelson Mountain Bike Club (NMTBC) and the Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA).

Chief Executive of the NRDA Fiona Wilson says the land is a draw for tourists visiting the area.

“Mountain biking (and excellent mountain biking trails) is well recognised as a core part of the appeal of Nelson Tasman for many residents and visitors. Our region is famous for its diversity, accessibility and high international standard of trails. Conservatively, we know that mountain biking generates over $17 million of new and retained spending in the region each year and supports over 200 jobs (2018 figures), with strong growth potential. It has been estimated that in ten years, this will exceed $43 million and that employment will have doubled. Single major mountain biking events alone can generate in the order of $3.4 million additional spend into the region. This is not just about spend from visitors and events – this is important recreation access for our residents, and part of the quality of our region as a place to live and work.”

NMTBC Chair Matt Ball says the move could mean trails were open more consistently.

“We know a substantial number of our members, who bring a whole host of talents to the region, moved to Nelson specifically for the riding. NMTBC is pleased to be a part of this great opportunity for our community to secure long-term access to these critical pieces of trail infrastructure. We are excited for this to move forward and to be working with both Council and Ngāti Koata to continue making Nelson a top place to ride in NZ."

Dialogue will continue with Ngāti Koata this year as staff move into the next steps to secure long-term access to the land.

“We’ll be seeking value for the community,” says Acting Mayor Rohan. “This land has significant recreational value, and we will work with Ngāti Koata to ensure a fair outcome.”

