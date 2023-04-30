Southbound Lane Between Wellsford And Warkworth Closed

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that the southbound lane on SH1 between Wellsford and Warkworth is currently closed due to an under slip.

The southbound lane will be closed overnight while crews fill in the void of the under slip. Crews are currently onsite and have already filled in 100 tonnes of material.

Southbound traffic between Wellsford and Warkworth will be required to detour via State Highway 16. Detour via Port Albert Road, Kaipara Coast Highway, West Coast Road and Woodcocks Road.

© Scoop Media

