Southbound Lane Between Wellsford And Warkworth Closed
Sunday, 30 April 2023, 7:32 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists
that the southbound lane on SH1 between Wellsford and
Warkworth is currently closed due to an under
slip.
The southbound lane will be closed overnight
while crews fill in the void of the under slip. Crews are
currently onsite and have already filled in 100 tonnes of
material.
Southbound traffic between Wellsford and
Warkworth will be required to detour via State Highway 16.
Detour via Port Albert Road, Kaipara Coast Highway, West
Coast Road and Woodcocks
Road.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>