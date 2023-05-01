Metlink Looking Forward To Resuming Full Week-day Rail Timetable On Thursday

Metlink is looking to resume its full week-day rail timetable on Thursday 4 May following KiwiRail’s commitment to finish track inspections on Wednesday after a fix was found for its specialist equipment at the 11th hour.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain welcomed KiwiRail’s commitment but warned that passengers were not out of the woods yet.

“We have still got Tuesday and Wednesday’s reduced services to get through. We have been working with Transdev to monitor the performance of the network today (Monday 1 May) and we are adding two extra services over the remaining two days as a result.

“However, passengers should not take news of the extra services as a panacea. We are still operating heavily reduced timetables for the next two days – roughly 50% of what we would ordinarily have in place,” says Ms Gain.

On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, Metlink is adding trains on the Hutt Valley and Kāpiti Lines. From tomorrow, 6:30am services will run from Upper Hutt and from Waikanae, both trains will have eight carriages. While this will ease congestion, Metlink still strongly encourages those that have flexibility, to work from home. This will help reduce crowding at stations and onboard trains and more importantly free up trains for those that rely on them the most.

Thomas Nash, Chair of Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee, says it has been a trying time for Metlink staff and passengers.

“Disruption is never easy on passengers, especially those who need to be at work or appointments in person and have no other option except public transport. I want to acknowledge the impact these disruptions are having on people, and I share their frustration. I also want to thank Metlink and its operator Transdev for their efforts. Frontline and back-office staff have been moving mountains to maintain services at very short-notice.

“Hopefully we’re through the worst of it now and I look forward to full timetables being back in action on Thursday following KiwiRail’s public commitment today,” says Cr Nash.

Metlink passengers are encouraged to check the website and app before travelling.

