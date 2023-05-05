Sunshine For A Rainy Day: Solar Power Facility Investigated For Bell Island Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Nelson Regional Sewerage Business Unit (NRSBU) is investigating the feasibility of a large-scale solar facility on Bell Island, beside the wastewater treatment plant, that will reduce the plant's energy costs and potentially provide energy to the wider Nelson Tasman region.

In 2021, the NRSBU sought expressions of interest for installation of a solar power system on Bell Island to supply power directly to the wastewater treatment plant as part of a plan to reduce carbon emissions and improve the plant’s resilience.

The successful bid came from New Zealand-based renewable energy firm Infratec New Zealand.

“With many regional communities in the North Island losing power during Cyclone Gabrielle, it’s clear we need to look at ways to make sure our core infrastructure has a secure power supply,” says Chairperson of the NRSBU Councillor Kit Maling.

“With a solar facility on Bell Island, we can help reduce greenhouse gases associated with the electricity that the plant uses. Also, if we can go ahead, the cost savings will be significant over the expected life of the treatment plant.”

The agreement with Infratec provides for construction of a plant capable of producing approximately 15 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

The NRSBU will also benefit from Green Credits for the electricity used from the plant. The agreement does not require any capital expenditure on behalf of the region’s ratepayers.

“One of the factors we liked about Infratec’s proposal is that the facility's capacity is likely to be more than 10 times the consumption of the treatment plant – meaning the asset will actually provide a significant power supply for the wider Nelson Tasman region,” says Deputy Chair of the NRSBU Councillor Tim Skinner.

“It’s early days, but this could be a clean and sustainable option for power for households in our region.”

Infratec is very excited to be working with the NRSBU on this project, and applaud its innovative approach to developing the site.

“There will be many benefits from the project for the larger Nelson / Tasman region, including increased energy resilience and security, as well as financial benefit to the local rate payers,” says Infratec CEO Grant Smith.

“It’s great to see NRSBU leading the initiative to develop infrastructure that is well suited to solar power, ensuring our communities can benefit from New Zealand’s decarbonisation opportunities while improving local energy supply and resilience.”

Depending on the outcomes of the feasibility investigation, construction of the plant is expected to start in 2025.

The NRSBU is a joint committee of Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council. It operates the Nelson Regional Sewerage Scheme on behalf of NCC and TDC.

Infratec New Zealand is a low carbon energy solutions provider with activities in New Zealand and the Pacific/ASEAN regions.

© Scoop Media

