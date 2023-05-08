Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Severe Weather For Westland

Monday, 8 May 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

In view of the latest MetService warnings and watches, West Coast Emergency Management (WCEM) advised people continue to keep updated on the weather forecast other the next couple of days. “We have received considerable rainfall the last week and are expecting significant rainfall particularly for Westland tonight and tomorrow” said Claire Brown, Group Manager WCEM.

Agencies have been meeting frequently for several days in preparation and to keep a close eye on the weather situation. We have support teams on standby from other areas and have pre-positioned staff in areas such as South Westland, to help out if need be.

Please consider delaying any non-essential travel for those in Westland, but also note conditions may be hazardous across all the region while the current weather persists.

With this amount of rain we should expect there to be land slides and possibly road closures.

“Take a very cautious approach if you are driving around the region over the next couple of days” advises Claire Brown.

This morning MetService reissued the following warnings and watches for the West Coast:

Heavy Rain Watch for Buller

Issued: 9:54am Monday, 8th May 2023
Area: Buller
Valid: 4:00am Tuesday to 9:00pm Tuesday
Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

Heavy Rain Warning for Westland - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.
Issued: 9:54am Monday, 8th May 2023
Area: Grey and Westland Districts
Valid: 9:00am Monday to 9:00pm Tuesday
Expect a further 250 to 350 mm of rain about the ranges, and 100 to 150 mm nearer the coast mainly south of Otira. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm per hour, but possibly 30 mm per hour early Tuesday morning.

Find more from West Coast Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
