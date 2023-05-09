Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Land Purchase To Support Bus Hub

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Nelson City Council has purchased 41 Halifax Street, adjacent to Millers Acre, for $970,000 to support the development of the new central city bus hub.

Elected members voted to purchase the property at a confidential meeting on 3 April and bid at auction on the property, which has a Capital Value of $1.04 million. The sale has now settled. The commercial building on the site will be removed and the area turned into a carpark.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the development of a new bus hub at Millers Acre is an important part of upgrading Nelson’s public transport and visitor services.

“This land purchase better enables us to make it a hub for not just the Council bus service but also InterCity, tourism coaches and other operators. The extra space means we can improve the layout of the bus hub, improve access for the adjacent businesses and provide about 26 carparks.”

The new hub not only provides more parking than the original plan that combined the bus hub and carparking in Millers Acre, it also improves safety by separating the bus manoeuvring areas. Council will be seeking part funding from Waka Kotahi in support of the new hub.

Mayor Nick says the upgrade of Nelson’s bus network on 1 August 2023, with more frequent services, new destinations such as Motueka and Wakefield, and an all-electric fleet, is a major step forward for the region’s public transport. The upgraded bus service is a major undertaking with many moving parts and there will inevitably be some bumps in the road over issues such as bus stops and parking. Purchasing this Halifax Street site for into a car park and maximising the space for the new bus hub is an example of the sort of solutions we will be looking for.

Council staff will be working with adjacent businesses and bus operators to refine the design. It is hoped that construction can begin in 2024 for completion in 2025.

“This is an exciting project to provide a vibrant transport and tourism hub at Millers Acre with the bus interchange, the updated DOC information centre and bike rental business. I am also wanting Council to consider a combined bus ticketing office and replacement i-SITE for the site,” Mayor Nick says.

“The purchase of this property for parking reflects my approach to transport of working to improve all modes of transport. It is not about buses or bikes or cars but improving the infrastructure to create a more vibrant city and support more transport choices.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wilting Of The Greens

For a party that thinks global, the Greens have developed a habit of acting local, and by local I mean North Island, and by North Island I mean Auckland and thereabouts. Go back 15 years ... and there were five South Island MPs in the top 15 on the Greens party list, three in their top ten. In this year’s provisional list there is only one South Island candidate in the top ten - Lan Pham, at number ten. More>>



 
 

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following Auckland Council declaring a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 