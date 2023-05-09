Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weather Event L Roads Affected Kaipara District

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Please see below a list of roads impacted by the current weather event in Kaipara District. There is widespread flooding across the Northland region, creating hazardous driving conditions. We are reminding people to only travel if it is essential. Conditions are regularly changing. We’re asking people to stay up to date with the latest on roading information via our KDC Facebook page and our website.

Roads closed

  • Oneriri Road – flooding
  • Poutō Road – south of Ari Ari Road due to flooding and near the wharf, due to overslip
  • Mountain Road – large rocks, debris and flooding across road


Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has closed SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to Waipu and SH1 Dome Valley due to surface flooding and slips. Crews are closely monitoring the roads and will reassess once safe to do so.

Road restricted, four-wheel drive only

  • Pukehuia Road
  • Roads one lane only
  • Avoca Road
  • Baylys Coast Road
  • Wairere Road

Roads passable, with caution

  • Avoca Road
  • Paparoa Oakleigh Road
  • Paparoa Station Road
  • Pukenui Road
  • Sailrock Drive
  • Tangowahine Valley Road

Our staff are responding to service requests, however flooding is affecting their ability to respond to some issues. Issues in Kaipara District can be reported to our customer services team by calling 0800 727 059, by emailing council@kaipara.govt.nz or online at kaipara.govt.nz/contact-us

