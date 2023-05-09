Weather Event L Roads Affected Kaipara District

Please see below a list of roads impacted by the current weather event in Kaipara District. There is widespread flooding across the Northland region, creating hazardous driving conditions. We are reminding people to only travel if it is essential. Conditions are regularly changing. We’re asking people to stay up to date with the latest on roading information via our KDC Facebook page and our website.

Roads closed

Oneriri Road – flooding

Poutō Road – south of Ari Ari Road due to flooding and near the wharf, due to overslip

Mountain Road – large rocks, debris and flooding across road



Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has closed SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to Waipu and SH1 Dome Valley due to surface flooding and slips. Crews are closely monitoring the roads and will reassess once safe to do so.

Road restricted, four-wheel drive only

Pukehuia Road

Roads one lane only

Avoca Road

Baylys Coast Road

Wairere Road

Roads passable, with caution

Avoca Road

Paparoa Oakleigh Road

Paparoa Station Road

Pukenui Road

Sailrock Drive

Tangowahine Valley Road

Our staff are responding to service requests, however flooding is affecting their ability to respond to some issues. Issues in Kaipara District can be reported to our customer services team by calling 0800 727 059, by emailing council@kaipara.govt.nz or online at kaipara.govt.nz/contact-us

