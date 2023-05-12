Net Migration Gain Driven By Non-New Zealand Citizens – Media Release
Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:44 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ
There was a provisional net migration gain of 65,400 in
the March 2023 year, according to estimates released by
Stats NZ. This reverses a net migration loss of 19,300 in
the March 2022 year.
The net migration gain of 65,400
in the March 2023 year was made up of a net gain of 88,900
non-New Zealand citizens, and a net loss of 23,500 New
Zealand citizens. Net migration is the difference between
the number of migrant arrivals and migrant
departures.
“For non-New Zealand citizens, 88,900
was provisionally a record annual net migration gain,
exceeding the previous peak in the March 2020 year,”
population indicators manager Tehseen Islam
said.
