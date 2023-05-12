Net Migration Gain Driven By Non-New Zealand Citizens – Media Release

There was a provisional net migration gain of 65,400 in the March 2023 year, according to estimates released by Stats NZ. This reverses a net migration loss of 19,300 in the March 2022 year.

The net migration gain of 65,400 in the March 2023 year was made up of a net gain of 88,900 non-New Zealand citizens, and a net loss of 23,500 New Zealand citizens. Net migration is the difference between the number of migrant arrivals and migrant departures.

“For non-New Zealand citizens, 88,900 was provisionally a record annual net migration gain, exceeding the previous peak in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

