Te Runanga O Ngati Porou On The Outrage To Optimism Report

URGENT ACTION REQUIRED TO DELIVER ON BOLD REPORT

“We can no longer tolerate the unsustainable practices that degrade the land and continuously place our people, waterways, and coastal environments at perilous risk”, said Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou, Chairperson, Selwyn Parata.

The Panel has listened to our people and formed recommendations that balance the needs of the Taiao, our land, our people, and our regional economy.

There is a clear need for immediate action to address the recommendations in the report, failure to act is not an option, when the security, safety and wellbeing of the whenua, waterways and people are at stake.

Responsible Ministers, Cabinet, and government need to be bold and commit to the full suite of recommendations in the report. The gravity of the environmental crisis we are facing and the programme for change required, needs immediate action and unequivocal support.

The wide-ranging recommendations including, enactment of legislation and regulatory improvements , inclusive regional governance arrangements, and responsible forestry planting, felling and management practices are essential.

The appointment of a woody debris taskforce, RMA and recovery implementation commissioners will provide the additional expertise, bandwidth and resources required. Ngati Porou and Te Aitanga a Mahaki have already mapped and costed debris removal and clean-up initiatives for the most vulnerable waterways and at-risk lands in our rohe.

We look forward to partnering with government, landowners, industry leaders and our communities to implement an integrated approach that includes productive and protective sustainable land uses, finetuning the ETS and establishing biodiversity credits that will provide much-needed capital to safe-guard and future proof our rohe.

As mana whenua, iwi kainga, we have a duty of care and a responsibility to demonstrate on our own whenua and in our own rohe, how we propose to give effect to the recommendations.

We acknowledge that all districts and communities across Tairawhiti and Wairoa were impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle albeit, the urgency of the situation across Ngati Porou is unassailable.

We need proper roading, power, connectivity, and water supply to show we are not a third-world nation.

The report is comprehensive and compelling, it clearly and honestly, calls out current and historical failings, highlights the calamitous impact on environment and people, and challenges us all to do what is right now. Doing too little or leaving it for tomorrow, will be too late.

The vision set out in the report resonates with us, and we wholeheartedly agree with the statement, ‘ a vision is not useful, unless it is accompanied by action’. Ngati Porou accept that the recommended actions may require a phased approach, which in turn requires a long-term commitment from government.

Mauriora kia Ranginui e tu nei

Mauriora kia Papatuanuku e hora nei

Mauriora ki te taiao e tauawhi nei I a tatau.

