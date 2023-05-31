Council Commences Prosecution For Wetland Clearance

Waikato Regional Council has commenced a prosecution relating to the clearance of vegetation, and earthworks, in a wetland at Matarangi, in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Charges under the Resource Management Act have been filed against two companies in respect of their actions.

The defendants are due to appear in the Thames District Court on 20 June.

“We are taking the unusual step of announcing that a prosecution has been initiated due to the level of public interest in respect of this event,” said Patrick Lynch, Regional Compliance Manager.

“However, because the matter is before the court, we will not be naming the defendants or disclosing further information at this stage.”

