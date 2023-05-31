Council Commences Prosecution For Wetland Clearance
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council
Waikato Regional Council has commenced a prosecution
relating to the clearance of vegetation, and earthworks, in
a wetland at Matarangi, in the Coromandel
Peninsula.
Charges under the Resource Management Act
have been filed against two companies in respect of their
actions.
The defendants are due to appear in the
Thames District Court on 20 June.
“We are taking the
unusual step of announcing that a prosecution has been
initiated due to the level of public interest in respect of
this event,” said Patrick Lynch, Regional Compliance
Manager.
“However, because the matter is before the
court, we will not be naming the defendants or disclosing
further information at this
stage.”
