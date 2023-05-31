Regional Council Welcomes Opportunity To Discuss Costs

Yesterday it was reported that Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were in discussion over who pays for some Cyclone Gabrielle response and recovery costs.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says “The Regional Council welcomes the opportunity to continue the discussion with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) about who pays for some Cyclone Gabrielle response expenses.

“Our staff made a number of decisions during the response regarding saving lives and property. We are grateful that they acted so decisively at the time. In the aftermath, they have prioritised repairing flood infrastructure and the work they have done is huge.”

“We have been working through with NEMA around who pays for this and have appreciated the open discussions we’ve had about this,” says Chair Ormbsy.

“Discussions are ongoing, but the Regional Council l is mindful of the potential additional costs that ratepayers might have to bear as a result of this disaster and we have factored that into our proposed rates for 2023/24.”

Chair Ormsby hoped to have some clarity when the Regional Council met on Tuesday, 28 June meeting.



