Kaipara District Council Opts Out Of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Membership
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council
Kaipara District Council has voted to discontinue its
membership with Local Government New Zealand. The decision
was made in the May meeting.
LGNZ was created in 1988
to represent the national interests of councils in New
Zealand. There are 78 councils in total across New Zealand,
made up of 11 regional councils and 67 territorial
authorities (unitary authorities, city and district
councils).
Kaipara District Council will no longer pay
an annual subscription for membership to Local Government
New Zealand (LGNZ). For the last year, the cost was
$48,169.25 (including GST).
The decision was agreed by
division, with Councillor Wilson-Collins and Councillor
Paniora voting
against.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>