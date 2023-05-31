Kaipara District Council Opts Out Of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Membership

Kaipara District Council has voted to discontinue its membership with Local Government New Zealand. The decision was made in the May meeting.

LGNZ was created in 1988 to represent the national interests of councils in New Zealand. There are 78 councils in total across New Zealand, made up of 11 regional councils and 67 territorial authorities (unitary authorities, city and district councils).

Kaipara District Council will no longer pay an annual subscription for membership to Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ). For the last year, the cost was $48,169.25 (including GST).

The decision was agreed by division, with Councillor Wilson-Collins and Councillor Paniora voting against.

© Scoop Media

