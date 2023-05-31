Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding For Science Festival Welcomed As It Celebrates 25 Years

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

New Zealand’s only International Science Festival turns 25 this year and was delighted to receive a grant of $75,000 from Otago Community Trust to support its continued growth and development.

Jerome Cousins, director of the New Zealand International Science Festival highlights that the festival is the only festival of its type in the country and the continued cornerstone funding from Otago Community Trust and our other funding partners ensures we can deliver accessible meaningful science to the public at little to no cost.

“Thanks to Otago Community Trust Funding, we’ve ensured over 70% of festival events are free this year, and those that have a charge are kept at a minimum. We encourage people to immerse themselves in the line-up of festival events!” said Cousins.

We are thrilled with how this year’s programme has come together, we have some incredible guest speakers, hands-on workshops, and museum exhibitions. Plus, this year marks 25 years of the festival in Dunedin and it keeps getting better every year.

Andy Kilsby, chair of Otago Community Trust said trustees are always impressed with the calibre of events on offer and we acknowledge that the International Science Festival promotes Dunedin as a city of science and education.

“The fact that it is the only festival of its type in the country is unique, we are pleased to fund this each year to continue to bring together sector leaders who educate, inspire and celebrate science and its role in our daily lives,” says Kilsby.

Otago Community Trust was also pleased to award a $20,000 grant to WAI Wānaka. WAI Wānaka is a community organisation set up to accelerate local action for fresh water, alongside a range of environmental initiatives in the Upper Clutha area.

Cat Dillon, Operations Manager of WAI Wānaka highlights that the Otago Community Trust grant is a much-appreciated boost to WAI Wānaka who seek to maintain the momentum created through programmes like the Jobs for Nature initiative.

Jobs for Nature and the Wānaka Water Project will cease in June 2023, explains Dillion and we wish to ensure that we have the capability and capacity to continue to deliver positive impact in our community.

WAI Wānaka aims to connect as many individuals, community groups, iwi, landowners and businesses as possible to undertake positive work towards building healthy ecosystems and supporting the long-term community wellbeing in the Upper Clutha basin.

“We are passionate advocates for research-based management of our deep-water alpine lakes. We take a whole-of-basin approach and encourage collaboration to drive community-led action. This is based on current science and backed by educational programmes and community outreach designed to facilitate sustainable change,” says Dillion.

Other organisations benefiting from community grants in May included the Dunedin (NZ) Masters Games Trust who were approved a $90,000 grant to assist with the cost of hosting the 2024 Masters Games. Save the Otago Peninsula (STOP) Society Inc were approved a $20,000 grant to assist with the ongoing Smiths Creek Catchment Revegetation project and a $4,000 grant was approved to the Maniototo Lions Charitable Trust to assist with the cost of purchasing a commercial quality Christmas Tree for the 2023 festive season and Ranfurly's 125th birthday.

In total Otago Community Trust approved over $340,582 to 24 organisations in May 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Govt Emissions Target Possible, Big Changes Required

New modelling on New Zealand’s energy system reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment as well behavioural change. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 