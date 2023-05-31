Funding For Science Festival Welcomed As It Celebrates 25 Years

New Zealand’s only International Science Festival turns 25 this year and was delighted to receive a grant of $75,000 from Otago Community Trust to support its continued growth and development.

Jerome Cousins, director of the New Zealand International Science Festival highlights that the festival is the only festival of its type in the country and the continued cornerstone funding from Otago Community Trust and our other funding partners ensures we can deliver accessible meaningful science to the public at little to no cost.

“Thanks to Otago Community Trust Funding, we’ve ensured over 70% of festival events are free this year, and those that have a charge are kept at a minimum. We encourage people to immerse themselves in the line-up of festival events!” said Cousins.

We are thrilled with how this year’s programme has come together, we have some incredible guest speakers, hands-on workshops, and museum exhibitions. Plus, this year marks 25 years of the festival in Dunedin and it keeps getting better every year.

Andy Kilsby, chair of Otago Community Trust said trustees are always impressed with the calibre of events on offer and we acknowledge that the International Science Festival promotes Dunedin as a city of science and education.

“The fact that it is the only festival of its type in the country is unique, we are pleased to fund this each year to continue to bring together sector leaders who educate, inspire and celebrate science and its role in our daily lives,” says Kilsby.

Otago Community Trust was also pleased to award a $20,000 grant to WAI Wānaka. WAI Wānaka is a community organisation set up to accelerate local action for fresh water, alongside a range of environmental initiatives in the Upper Clutha area.

Cat Dillon, Operations Manager of WAI Wānaka highlights that the Otago Community Trust grant is a much-appreciated boost to WAI Wānaka who seek to maintain the momentum created through programmes like the Jobs for Nature initiative.

Jobs for Nature and the Wānaka Water Project will cease in June 2023, explains Dillion and we wish to ensure that we have the capability and capacity to continue to deliver positive impact in our community.

WAI Wānaka aims to connect as many individuals, community groups, iwi, landowners and businesses as possible to undertake positive work towards building healthy ecosystems and supporting the long-term community wellbeing in the Upper Clutha basin.

“We are passionate advocates for research-based management of our deep-water alpine lakes. We take a whole-of-basin approach and encourage collaboration to drive community-led action. This is based on current science and backed by educational programmes and community outreach designed to facilitate sustainable change,” says Dillion.

Other organisations benefiting from community grants in May included the Dunedin (NZ) Masters Games Trust who were approved a $90,000 grant to assist with the cost of hosting the 2024 Masters Games. Save the Otago Peninsula (STOP) Society Inc were approved a $20,000 grant to assist with the ongoing Smiths Creek Catchment Revegetation project and a $4,000 grant was approved to the Maniototo Lions Charitable Trust to assist with the cost of purchasing a commercial quality Christmas Tree for the 2023 festive season and Ranfurly's 125th birthday.

In total Otago Community Trust approved over $340,582 to 24 organisations in May 2023.

© Scoop Media

