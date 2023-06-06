Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canon Oceania Launches Their Biggest Ever Grants Program Celebrating 50 Years!

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Canon Oceania

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – 31 May 2023: Today, Canon Oceania is opening submissions for its 2023 Grants program. This year they have increased the Grant pool to $50,000 across the region. In addition to the three category winners across Education, Community, and Environment, Canon will also recognise an overall winner to receive both a Grant and a Content Development Package valued at $10,000.

Since the inception of its Grants program 17 years ago and guided by its Kyosei philosophy of living and working together for the common good, Canon has supported more than 100 community organisations and schools and provided more than $500,000 in monetary and product support.

“Through our annual Grants program, we get the chance to hear from organisations who are contributing to positive change. Kyosei is at the heart of everything we do, so it gives us great pride to be able to celebrate and reward the important role they are playing within their local communities. We are excited to be able to offer $50,000 worth of Grants across the region, extending our support so these organisations can continue the great work they’re doing,” said Kotaro Fukushima, Managing Director for Canon Oceania.

The three categories in this year’s Grants program are Community, Education and Environment. The program will provide each Grant recipient (in both Australia and New Zealand) with $2,500 in cash and Canon product worth up to $2,500 RRP. Products will range from cameras to lenses, printers, and other accessories.

In addition, the $10,000 Content Development Package awarded to the overall Grant recipient in each country will enable the winning individual or organisation to build professional content to support their initiative in the form of editing, photography, videography and/or studio hire.

The Grant pool is made up of $25,000 of Grants in Australia and $25,000 in New Zealand, totaling $50,000 across the region. These funds will support the winning projects to continue their important work across the Community, Education and Environment sectors.

Last year’s winner stories

Winners of the 2022 Canon Oceania Grants have put their rewards to great use. Hearing Dogs New Zealand, winner of the Community Grant, is a National Charity that exists to enhance the independence and wellbeing of deaf and severely hearing-impaired New Zealanders through the provision of specially trained Hearing Dogs.

“The grant from Canon has made everyday office life so much better for us all here at Hearing Dogs. It’s a bit like going from a Mini to an Audi – we had a very basic black and white copier and now have this beautiful colour printer/scanner/ copier, we’re able to do all our printing in-house, newsletter labels, display cards, application packs etc. Especially with using the accounting package being able to scan receipts directly into the system is amazing. Thank you, Canon, – you really have helped move us forward!” said Clare McLaughlin, General Manager, Hearing Dogs New Zealand.

Last year’s winner of the Education Grant, Kia Kotahi Ako, which means ‘Learning as One’ is an alliance of Edmund Hillary Fellows, activating education initiatives that will have the biggest impact for Papatūānuku (mother earth). They’re running the Aotearoa pilots of ‘We Share Solar’ a hands-on STEM programme where students take action on climate change and become the solutionaries of the future.

“In 2022 we were fortunate to be awarded the Canon Oceania Grant to help support the implementation of ‘Ka Tu, Ka Ora’, an innovative kaitiakitanga kaupapa and climate action pilot. In partnership with Kia Kotahi Ako the kaupapa explores solar energy opportunities through a Te Ao Māori approach. “Ka Tu, Ka Ora” prioritises and empowers indigenous-led solutions to climate change, “Through this award we can now capture and share our stories and journey with state-of-the-art technology from Canon, and more importantly showcase how indigenous-led solutions and kaitiakitanga can have intergenerational impact for both people and planet”. said Te Waiora Wanoa-Sundgren, Project Coordinator, Kia Kotahi Ako Kaituitui.

Finally, Sustainability Trust, winner of the 2022 Environment Grant, is a social enterprise that encourages sustainable and healthy living. From curtain banks to just sew sessions their ethos is all about creating as little waste as possible all while helping the most vulnerable in their community.

“Having the Canon equipment has allowed us to take better photos, with depth of focus we have been able to capture many special moments at many of our events. We have also enjoyed being able to take better photos of our products and offerings to better share our sustainability stories and messaging. Having a better-quality camera has also allowed us to capture better warmth in photos, which for us is very important when we are trying to create warm, dry, healthy homes.” said Heather Horswell, Marketing Manager, Sustainability Trust.

The 2023 Grants categories

The 2023 Grants will be awarded under the following categories:

1 x Community Grant – NZ$5,000 (made up of $2,500 cash and Canon product up to $2,500RRP)

Open to organisations that have a positive impact on communities, encompassing cultural and societal causes.

1 x Education Grant – NZ$5,000 (made up of $2,500 cash and Canon product up to $2,500RRP)
Open to schools and other educational centres for children and adults alike.

1 x Environment Grant – NZ$5,000 (made up of $2,500 cash and Canon product up to $2,500RRP)
Open to not-for-profits and organisations dedicated to raising awareness of the protection of the environment or promoting sustainable practices.

The Overall Grant (Content Development Package), valued at NZ$10,000, will be awarded to the category Grant recipient who received the highest total amount of votes for their entry.

Submissions are open now until 23 July 2023 via https://www.canon.co.nz/about-canon/community/grants. The wider community will vote on finalists in August, and winners will be announced in September.

For more information about the 2023 Canon Oceania Grants program, please visit:

https://www.canon.co.nz/about-canon/community/grants

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Canon Oceania on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record. More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


National: Another False Statement Means Wood Must Go

Revelations that Michael Wood emailed a false answer to media about his pecuniary interests shortly after becoming Transport Minister means the PM must sack him, National’s Paul Goldsmith says. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 