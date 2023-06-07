Youth Council Brings Popular YES Camp Back To Hurunui

A nationwide programme that successfully introduced young people to volunteering in emergency services is being brought back to Hurunui district after a five-year hiatus through the efforts of the Hurunui Youth Council.

Youth in Emergency Services (YES) Camp was previously run as a funded, national programme, Hurunui District Council Youth Development Officer Jo Sherwood said. Five years ago, funding ended for the Hurunui, and, with Covid, the programme was suspended.

Hurunui Youth Council Deputy Chair and Year 13 Amuri Area School student Sam Bush has been instrumental in bringing back the camp for Hurunui district under his Emergency Services portfolio.

“I was informed about the YES Camp concept last year when I took the lead on the Emergency Services portfolio. I decided it was something worth looking into and, through our Youth Council processes, it was voted on to proceed and planning began,” Sam said.

Sherwood said the Hurunui camp would not have been possible without the buy-in from emergency services, including Police, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency, Land Search & Rescue (LandSAR), St John and the Red Cross. “We met with the regional organisations to bring them on board, and we are thrilled to be able to utilise funding from Ministry of Youth Development, the Rāta Foundation, and Civil Defence Emergency Management. We’re grateful to local emergency services for providing resources and people for the camp.”

YES Camp will be run during the July school holidays from 10 to 14 July at the Hanmer Forest Residential Camp and is open to young people aged 16 to 19 years old.

Sam is a volunteer with the Waiau volunteer fire brigade and credits his father, a volunteer with the brigade for over seven years, for being the driving force to start attending the weekly trainings.

“YES Camp is a good pathway for youth who are interested in becoming a volunteer or are looking at one of the emergency services as their future career. It will provide them with an opportunity to experience some of what is involved with these organisations,” Sam said.

Hurunui District Council Emergency Management Officer Allan Grigg said the camp includes a requirement for attendees to commit to three months volunteering with an emergency service of their choice.

“It’s a great introduction for young people wanting to volunteer with an emergency service. There will be practical scenarios, plenty of fun and it’s a brilliant way to connect to other young people in Hurunui.”

Sam, who was too young for the previous camp held five years ago, is urging other young people in Hurunui to join him at YES Camp.

“Just give it a go. It’s a chance to step outside your comfort zone for five days of fun, gaining new skills, confidence and meeting new people.”

Sherwood said applications would be accepted on a first-come-first-in basis and should be submitted as soon as possible. To apply, go to www.hurunui.govt.nz/yescamp2023

