May 2023 State Of The Environment

May was another opportunity for the region to dry out a touch. May’s rainfall was below normal, especially on the Heretaunga and Ruataniwha Plains and in southern Hawke’s Bay. It’s three consecutive months of below normal rainfall for the Heretaunga Plains and for the last two months it has been well below – just 54% of the average in both April and May.

While some eastern areas saw scant rainfall, totals were healthy in the western ranges and that kept May’s river flows near or above normal for the month. Groundwater levels too were near or above average. None of that is too surprising because high soil moisture levels during the month encouraged rainfall to make its way into waterways or groundwater.

The region’s sea temperatures were warmer than usual through May and boosted air temperatures to almost 2°C above average during the day and 3°C overnight. A positively balmy end to autumn. It helped to keep air quality good in the urban centres, where a waft of smoke from a late BBQ was more likely than from a home wood-burner. But the month’s warmer, drier weather increased the risk of dust problems in the region’s silt-affected areas. One of those areas is Awatoto, where we unfortunately saw two exceedances of the health standard for fine particulates (PM10).

