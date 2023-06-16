Ski Areas Association NZ Supports Mt Ruapehu’s Future

In the lead up to the critical watershed meeting to decide Ruapehu Alpine Lift’s [RAL] future, the Ski Areas Association New Zealand [SAANZ] has expressed its strong support for a solution that ensures both Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas can operate for the 2023 season and beyond.

To secure an operational future for RAL, SAANZ chairman Toby Arnott welcomed the proposals to be considered at the watershed meeting.

“We strongly believe that it is possible to successfully operate Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas for many years to come and we encourage creditors to choose the best option to ensure this, Mr Arnott says.

“It’s reassuring to know that experienced operators are committed to investing in Whakapapa and Tūroa and, with the support of the Crown, we believe they will operate in the best interests of the communities, industry and environment.

“Along with the rest of the ski industry we were devastated when the news broke around RAL’s voluntary administration in 2022 and it has always been our hope that a viable option would present itself for the future of RAL, Mr Arnott says.

“The continuation of skiing operations on Mt Ruapehu will ensure the substantial economic and social benefits from Tūroa and Whakapapa are retained into the future. This includes more than 1,500 direct and indirect jobs and more than $100 million of economic activity in the local communities. The maunga is an essential part of the New Zealand ski industry.”

