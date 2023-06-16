Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ski Areas Association NZ Supports Mt Ruapehu’s Future

Friday, 16 June 2023, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Ski Areas Association

In the lead up to the critical watershed meeting to decide Ruapehu Alpine Lift’s [RAL] future, the Ski Areas Association New Zealand [SAANZ] has expressed its strong support for a solution that ensures both Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas can operate for the 2023 season and beyond.

To secure an operational future for RAL, SAANZ chairman Toby Arnott welcomed the proposals to be considered at the watershed meeting.

“We strongly believe that it is possible to successfully operate Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas for many years to come and we encourage creditors to choose the best option to ensure this, Mr Arnott says.

“It’s reassuring to know that experienced operators are committed to investing in Whakapapa and Tūroa and, with the support of the Crown, we believe they will operate in the best interests of the communities, industry and environment.

“Along with the rest of the ski industry we were devastated when the news broke around RAL’s voluntary administration in 2022 and it has always been our hope that a viable option would present itself for the future of RAL, Mr Arnott says.

“The continuation of skiing operations on Mt Ruapehu will ensure the substantial economic and social benefits from Tūroa and Whakapapa are retained into the future. This includes more than 1,500 direct and indirect jobs and more than $100 million of economic activity in the local communities. The maunga is an essential part of the New Zealand ski industry.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ski Areas Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 