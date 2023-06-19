Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Be A Su-paw-star, It’s Time To Register Your Pooch

Monday, 19 June 2023, 8:48 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

They’ve been your constant companion through what has been a few rough years. Loyal and faithful, staunch, and fun; now it’s your turn to reciprocate.

Auckland Council is again reminding dog owners to show love for their dog by registering them early and taking advantage of the early-bird fee.

Renew online

You can renew online using your dog reference number. You will receive a reminder email or text from us with your details around mid-June.

New yellow dog tags will be sent out by post within 10 working days of payment.

Manage your dog’s info online with myAUCKLAND

Use our online portal on myAUCKLAND to renew your registrations and update yours or your dog(s) information. With myAUCKLAND you can:

· update your personal details

· update your dog's details

· change your dog's ownership

· view your dog's registration fees and status

· renew your dog's registration

Why register your dog?

Registering your pooch is an important part of being a responsible dog owner, this helps us reunite lost dogs with their owners and keep dogs safe.

Auckland Council’s Animal Management Manager Elly Waitoa says all dogs need to be registered by three months old and re-registered every year.

“Registration is a legal requirement under the Dog Control Act 1996 and the information gathered by the council goes into a national register which helps to locate and identify owners in the case of wandering, lost or stolen dogs.

“Our priority is community safety, so being able to identify dogs through their council tag is a big help to the team,” says Elly.

After 1 August owners will be required to pay the standard fee; de-sexing also lowers the dog's annual registration fee.

Give a little back

With this year’s dog registration, with every dog registered, $1 will go towards a targeted de-sexing program to reduce unwanted litters of puppies across Tāmaki Makaurau.

This is to help de-sex dogs in high-risk areas of dog attacks and aggressive incidents to help protect our communities and furry friends.

Dog registration fees help us:

· ensure all dogs are registered

· respond to reports of dog attacks and complaints about barking and stray animals

· provide shelter services: impoundment, care for strays and reuniting dogs with their owners

· rehome dogs through our adoption programmes

· provide dog safety education for dog owners, schools and the public

· enforce compliance, issue infringements and patrol beaches and parks prosecute serious dog-related offences (under the Dog Control Act).

Funding from dog registrations provides vital animal management services, including a 24-hour a day response to dog incidents and attacks, patrols, animal shelters and adoptions, dog-safety education and reuniting lost dogs with their owners.

Microchipping

Dog owners must also microchip their dogs within two months of registration. Ultimately, all of Auckland’s 130,000 dogs should be microchipped.

“You must register your dog every year, but you need to microchip your dog only once,” says Elly.

“It’s a simple, lifelong way to identify dogs and link them to their owner, and results in the speedier return of lost, stolen, or injured pooches.”

For only $30, Aucklanders can have their dogs microchipped at one of Auckland Council’s animal shelters; details are then entered into the National Dog Database.

Dog registration fees 2023/24

Registration classBefore/on 1 August 2023After 1 August 2023
Entire dog$163$202
De-sexed dog (no Responsible Dog Owner Licence)$117$154
Responsible Dog Owner Licence (RDOL) with entire dog$82$202*
Responsible Dog Owner Licence (RDOL) with de-sexed dog$70$154
With SuperGold Community Services (CSC) combo card$70$92
Working dog$37$45
Special category dog00
Classified dangerous dog150% of applicable fee150% of applicable fee

To register your dog visit aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

Read the story on OurAuckland

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 