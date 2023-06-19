Be A Su-paw-star, It’s Time To Register Your Pooch

They’ve been your constant companion through what has been a few rough years. Loyal and faithful, staunch, and fun; now it’s your turn to reciprocate.

Auckland Council is again reminding dog owners to show love for their dog by registering them early and taking advantage of the early-bird fee.

Renew online

You can renew online using your dog reference number. You will receive a reminder email or text from us with your details around mid-June.

New yellow dog tags will be sent out by post within 10 working days of payment.

Manage your dog’s info online with myAUCKLAND

Use our online portal on myAUCKLAND to renew your registrations and update yours or your dog(s) information. With myAUCKLAND you can:

· update your personal details

· update your dog's details

· change your dog's ownership

· view your dog's registration fees and status

· renew your dog's registration

Why register your dog?

Registering your pooch is an important part of being a responsible dog owner, this helps us reunite lost dogs with their owners and keep dogs safe.

Auckland Council’s Animal Management Manager Elly Waitoa says all dogs need to be registered by three months old and re-registered every year.

“Registration is a legal requirement under the Dog Control Act 1996 and the information gathered by the council goes into a national register which helps to locate and identify owners in the case of wandering, lost or stolen dogs.

“Our priority is community safety, so being able to identify dogs through their council tag is a big help to the team,” says Elly.

After 1 August owners will be required to pay the standard fee; de-sexing also lowers the dog's annual registration fee.

Give a little back

With this year’s dog registration, with every dog registered, $1 will go towards a targeted de-sexing program to reduce unwanted litters of puppies across Tāmaki Makaurau.

This is to help de-sex dogs in high-risk areas of dog attacks and aggressive incidents to help protect our communities and furry friends.

Dog registration fees help us:

· ensure all dogs are registered

· respond to reports of dog attacks and complaints about barking and stray animals

· provide shelter services: impoundment, care for strays and reuniting dogs with their owners

· rehome dogs through our adoption programmes

· provide dog safety education for dog owners, schools and the public

· enforce compliance, issue infringements and patrol beaches and parks prosecute serious dog-related offences (under the Dog Control Act).

Funding from dog registrations provides vital animal management services, including a 24-hour a day response to dog incidents and attacks, patrols, animal shelters and adoptions, dog-safety education and reuniting lost dogs with their owners.

Microchipping

Dog owners must also microchip their dogs within two months of registration. Ultimately, all of Auckland’s 130,000 dogs should be microchipped.

“You must register your dog every year, but you need to microchip your dog only once,” says Elly.

“It’s a simple, lifelong way to identify dogs and link them to their owner, and results in the speedier return of lost, stolen, or injured pooches.”

For only $30, Aucklanders can have their dogs microchipped at one of Auckland Council’s animal shelters; details are then entered into the National Dog Database.

Dog registration fees 2023/24

Registration class Before/on 1 August 2023 After 1 August 2023 Entire dog $163 $202 De-sexed dog (no Responsible Dog Owner Licence) $117 $154 Responsible Dog Owner Licence (RDOL) with entire dog $82 $202* Responsible Dog Owner Licence (RDOL) with de-sexed dog $70 $154 With SuperGold Community Services (CSC) combo card $70 $92 Working dog $37 $45 Special category dog 0 0 Classified dangerous dog 150% of applicable fee 150% of applicable fee

To register your dog visit aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

Read the story on OurAuckland

© Scoop Media

