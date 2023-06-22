Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Regional Plan Unveiled To Ensure Successful Future For Murihiku

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Southland Just Transition

Southland is set to reveal the future plan of the region next week, aimed at creating a shared future vision and pathway for Murihiku.

The Beyond 2025 Southland Plan is to be launched on Wednesday 28 June, and has a dual purpose as the long-term planning workstream within Southland’s Just Transition work plan and the updated Southland Regional Development Strategy 2015-2025 (SoRDS).

The plan is based on empowerment and aspirations identified for the people of Murihiku Southland, the environment and economy, and has been supported by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and the Southland Just Transition Enduring Oversight Group (EOG).

Beyond 2025 Project Lead Bobbi Brown said the Plan has been a key priority to understand and incorporate other work and consolidate findings under the umbrella of Beyond 2025.

“This is arguably the biggest achievement of this Plan as it is the development of our regional jigsaw highlighting how intrinsically interconnected all pieces are and how they cannot be looked at in silos,” she said.

Beyond 2025 Project Advisor Nic Wills said the Plan was developed collaboratively through key research, existing reports and by commissioning new work.

“We would like to acknowledge our four Working / Advisory Groups who successfully guided the delivery of specific outcomes. Retention and Attraction, Future Energy, Destination Development and Management (Tourism) and Housing,” she said.

Over 400 engagements with community groups, organisations, businesses, iwi and agencies were held, including numerous surveys, research and public roadshows around the region.

The Murihiku community will now have the opportunity to view past 18 months’ of hard work.

Ms Brown also acknowledged and thanked many contributors who worked alongside to develop the Plan, including other workstreams of Just Transition, MBIE, the Enduring Oversight Group (past and current members) Thriving Southland, E tū, Ngāi Tahu Regional Investment, Southland Business Chamber, Invercargill City Council, and Murihiku Regeneration.

“There are so many stakeholders and partners who have been involved in the process to develop the Beyond 2025 Plan, and it just reinforces how competent our region is at working collaboratively,” she said.

Other acknowledgements included the Mayoral Forum, Great South, COIN South, Community Trust South, ILT, SIT|Te Pūkenga, Southland Community Housing Group, Te Rourou One Aotearoa Foundation, NZAS Tiwai Point, Invercargill Airport Ltd, South Port, the Regional Skills Leadership Group, Murihiku Aquaculture Group, Te Ao Marama Inc, alongside all local Councils, and Papatipu rūnaka.

Lastly, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development; Kainga Ora; Te Whatu Ora, Department of Conservation and Regional Public Service Commission; Ministry of Social Development and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit were all thanked for their hard mahi.

To view a copy of the full plan, head to www.beyond2025southland.nz from Wednesday 28 June.

 

