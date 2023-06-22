Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Silt Recovery Taskforce Making Headway

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The Silt Recovery Taskforce has supported hundreds of locals with cleaning up silt following Cyclone Gabrielle, shifting around 350,000m3 of silt since February.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the Taskforce has developed an efficient and effective way of tackling the silt challenge.

“Silt clean-up is a huge task for our rohe, and the Silt Recovery Taskforce is making headway in cleaning it up, with 199 jobs completed,” says Chair Ormsby.

“The taskforce, a combined effort between Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Hastings District Council, has to the end of May 2023 spent $9.7m working through its comprehensive action plan focused on zones with dedicated contractors.”

Hastings District Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says it’s a long-term issue with over 1,000,000m3 of silt that the Taskforce and its contractors are working through.

“We’re really proud that most of our contractors are local, and that they’re on the ground working to get our region back to what it was. We understand how difficult it is for people at the moment, and knowing the Taskforce is making a big dent in the clean-up recovery makes a real difference.”

Taskforce Lead Darren de Klerk says the zoning system, allocating geographic areas to contracting companies, is proving successful.

“Our zoning system is working well for the community as we can get to where we need to be faster. A really encouraging result is that silt testing at our silt deposit sites is showing no elevated contaminants.
The taskforce is working on a range of issues to support Hawke’s Bay’s recovery.

“As well as taking the lead on silt removal, our team is establishing processing sites for mixed debris and waste and setting up a workstream for woody debris. The woody debris collection will be coordinated on behalf of all Hawke’s Bay councils with a project manager in Wairoa. We’re also supporting impacted communtities in CHB with woody debris around Pōrangahau and Kairakau.

“We’re also working through waste streams such as rainwater tanks, tanalised posts, flood-damaged windows, and Extenday address the really specific challenges some of our residents are facing. We’ll have a collection system for rainwater tanks opening soon; keep an eye out for this and solutions for the other waste streams.”

The Sediment and Debris Recovery Fund for Commercial Entities is another aspect of the Silt Recovery Taskforce’s mahi.

“We were proud to get applications for this fund open a month after the Government announced the funding. We’re working closely with industry to make sure the money goes to where it’s most needed,” says de Klerk.

For more information on the Silt Recovery Taskforce, to apply for funding, or to request a silt or debris collection head to our website. While the Taskforce is working across all Hawke’s Bay councils, Napier City and Wairoa District councils will continue to manage their own silt collections. Contact your relevant council for silt collection.

