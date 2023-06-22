Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bus Fares Changes Coming For Hawke's Bay Passengers

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Half price bus fares end on Friday, 30 June 2023 – but for eligible passengers on GoBay buses with a registered Bee Card, Hawke’s Bay people can continue to receive discounted bus fares by applying for the Community Connect concession.

Community Connect enables free fares for 5-12 year olds, half price fares for 13-24 year olds and Community Services Card holders, and permanent half price Total Mobility fares for card holders of the Total Mobility service.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Policy and Regulation Group Manager Katrina Brunton says, “We’re really happy we’re able to provide eligible passengers in Hawke’s Bay with free or half price bus fares in light of the current cost of living pressures as well as the ongoing impact of the cyclone on our community.”

“While there are a few details we need to iron out, we hope to have the necessary changes in place by Saturday, 1 July 2023.”

“As the Community Connect concessions will only be available to Bee Card holders, we will also be offering a free first Bee Card to all Hawke’s Bay residents for a limited time.”

Even with free fares, 5-12 year olds will need a card to access the free travel. A limited time offer of free first Bee Cards is available from the Regional Council through to 31 December 2023.

To activate the new Community Connect concessions eligible passengers will need to register their Community Services Card on their Bee Card online accounts.

SuperGold Bee Card holders will need a Bee Card for peak travel times, as connecting their current cards will override pre-existing free off-peak travel.

Parents with children aged between 5-12 years old will need to run their Bee Card balances down, as money loaded on the cards is non-refundable. Any remaining balance can be transferred to another Bee Card on the same account.

Bee Cards are available on GoBay buses, Hastings, Havelock or Flaxmere libraries or can be ordered online from the Bee Card website for the standard $5 charge.

The Regional Council will be running a communications campaign to ensure those eligible passengers are aware of the upcoming changes and can make the necessary adjustments.

At this current time the discounts will not apply to MyWay.

For more information see the Bee Card website for more information and FAQ’s.

