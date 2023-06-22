Warnings In Place As Easterlies Continue

Covering period of Thursday 22nd - Monday 26th June



The eastern coast of both islands is partway through another dose of wet weather - MetService Orange Warnings for Heavy Rain are in place for Coromandel, Western Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, Hawke's Bay as well as Marlborough.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James says the wet weather will be widespread. "Over the next few days, the largest rainfall amounts are expected to fall on the already waterlogged areas of Tairāwhiti/Gisborne as easterlies bring rain right down the east coast, all the way from Cape Reinga to Dunedin."

Thunderstorms are also in the mix for eastern North Island areas, which will bring localised bursts of additional intensity to the rainfall.

"This is not the news the people of the eastern North Island will want to hear, and our thoughts are with them as our teams are keeping a close eye these areas."

"Given impacts for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne in previous events and expected amounts of rainfall, our severe weather team are continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the council and hydrologists there. That Orange Warning could possibly be upgraded to a Red Warning if concerns grow, so stay up to date with MetService warnings," continues James.

The North Island as a whole sees an easing trend during Sunday, but sodden Tairawhiti/Gisborne still sees heavy rain through the morning, with the current Orange Heavy Rain Warning running through until noon on Sunday.

For the South Island, this weekend sees an easing trend for the South Island's east coast as rain turns to showers during Saturday. Meanwhile, westerlies push in rain to Westland. These winds should also flush out the persistent low cloud from Central Otago valleys.

The place to be this weekend? "The southwest of both islands- Southland, Fiordland, Wellington, and Kapiti are all in line for some dry weather," said James.

© Scoop Media

