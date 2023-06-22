Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

MetService Red Rain Warning issued for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 5:43 pm
Press Release: MetService

At 3.26pm today, MetService has upgraded its Heavy Rain Warning from Orange to Red for the Tairāwhiti/Gisborne in consultation with the regional council.

A MetService Red Warning is the highest severe weather warning and indicates that people must take immediate action to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather. People should also be prepared to follow the advice of official authorities and emergency services.

The Red Warning for Heavy Rain is in force over a long time period, from today through to Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain expected today and again from Friday evening to Sunday.

People are advised that this rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Some rivers are already reaching critical levels. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

MetService states that 200 to 300 mm of rain is expected to accumulate about and north of Tolaga Bay, 100 to 150 mm of rain about the ranges farther south, and 50 to 100 mm of rain about coastal areas south of Tolaga Bay. These amounts are in addition to the rain that has already fallen.

Thunderstorms are also possible with peak rainfall rates of 15 to 25 mm/h.

MetService meteorologist John law says, “We know that this is not the news the people want to hear and our thoughts are with everyone in the area. Our team is monitoring the situation very closely and working with local authorities, so they have the most up to date information. Our warning information can be found on the MetService app and website

A number of other areas remain under Orange Heavy Rain Warnings: Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke,Hawkes Bay – from the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, and Hawke's Bay from State Highway 5 southwards and eastern Marlborough

People are advised to listen to advice from local civil defence.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 


Green Party: Income Guarantee Calculator

The Green Party has launched a quick and easy tool that anyone can use to see how much of a difference the Income Guarantee will make to them and their whānau. More>>


TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Tuesday's announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>

Government: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 