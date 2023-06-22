MetService Red Rain Warning issued for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne

At 3.26pm today, MetService has upgraded its Heavy Rain Warning from Orange to Red for the Tairāwhiti/Gisborne in consultation with the regional council.

A MetService Red Warning is the highest severe weather warning and indicates that people must take immediate action to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather. People should also be prepared to follow the advice of official authorities and emergency services.

The Red Warning for Heavy Rain is in force over a long time period, from today through to Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain expected today and again from Friday evening to Sunday.

People are advised that this rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Some rivers are already reaching critical levels. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

MetService states that 200 to 300 mm of rain is expected to accumulate about and north of Tolaga Bay, 100 to 150 mm of rain about the ranges farther south, and 50 to 100 mm of rain about coastal areas south of Tolaga Bay. These amounts are in addition to the rain that has already fallen.

Thunderstorms are also possible with peak rainfall rates of 15 to 25 mm/h.

MetService meteorologist John law says, “We know that this is not the news the people want to hear and our thoughts are with everyone in the area. Our team is monitoring the situation very closely and working with local authorities, so they have the most up to date information. Our warning information can be found on the MetService app and website

A number of other areas remain under Orange Heavy Rain Warnings: Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke,Hawkes Bay – from the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, and Hawke's Bay from State Highway 5 southwards and eastern Marlborough

People are advised to listen to advice from local civil defence.

