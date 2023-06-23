Arrest Made And Drugs And Firearms Seized In Central Otago Search Warrants

A woman has been arrested and drugs, ammunition and firearms have been seized following search warrants in Central Otago.

Three warrants were executed in Alexandra and Cromwell yesterday in relation to the supply of methamphetamine by people linked to organised crime groups in Christchurch and Invercargill.

At two of the Alexandra addresses Police located methamphetamine, items used in the supply of methamphetamine, meth utensils, ammunition, and a firearm.

A 37-year-old local woman is due to appear in Alexandra District Court on 29 June on methamphetamine and firearms charges.

Enquiries are continuing and further arrests are likely.

Police take our role in preventing the harm caused by illicit drugs incredibly seriously, and work incredibly hard to hold offenders to account.

Similarly, we also work hard to make sure that people suffering harm from drug use get the help that they need, by referring where appropriate to agencies that can help.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing harm from drug use or addiction, contact the Drug and Alcohol Helpline https://alcoholdrughelp.org.nz/

