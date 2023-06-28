Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Workshops On Dealing With Dairy Effluent Next Month - ORC

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:05 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council is running the first two of a series of dairy farmer workshops in July, advising around regulations and consenting for effluent storage ponds and its discharge to land.

ORC’s Acting Manger Consents, Alexandra King, says the new rules have been in place for about 18-months around effluent ponds and the discharge of effluent to land, which applies to several hundred farms in Otago. These rules were introduced through Plan Change 8 to the Water Plan last year.

“While there’s been a lot of engagement with dairy farmers through the annual compliance programme over the last two years, including workshops and letters to dairy farmers, this is another opportunity to ask questions and get advice,” she says.

The two-hour workshops will be run in South and North Otago, respectively on 4 and 6 July.

ORC’s Compliance staff have been out on more than 302 dairy farms this year; and visited 277 the previous season, talking with the farmers about this issue and other compliance regulations, she says.

“Most of these farms will need a consent for their dairy effluent storage at some stage over the next 30 months,” Ms King says.

Farmers need to be considering the volume of effluent storage they have on their farm, when they need to potentially install new storage facilities or have the resource consents in place to do so.

“The two workshops aim to provide consent and compliance advice for dairy effluent systems and will also offer guidance from industry experts,” she says.

There will be speakers from the ORC’s Consents and Compliance teams and technical and best practice advice from industry experts and industry representatives.

Ms King says some farms may require substantial investment in effluent infrastructure to comply, which could include engaging engineers and planning for future modifications, replacement, or enlargement, she says.

“Now is time for farmers to begin this process so they are on the path toward making the required changes,” she says.

Ms King says the new provisions introduced last year include setting minimum standards for animal effluent storage and its application to land, and for the establishment of small in-stream sediment traps where required.

“Ultimately, these protections are to safeguard the future of waterways, which directly support various natural eco-systems, but including farmland,” she says.

Workshop details

Registration for both workshops is necessary: at orc.govt.nz/infosession

South Otago - Dairy Effluent Information Session

Tuesday 4 July 2023, 1-3pm
Tokomairiro Rugby Club, Union Street, Milton

North Otago - Dairy Effluent Information Session

Thursday 6 July 2023, 1-3pm
Weston Community Hall, 20 Main Street, Weston

Background to rule changes

In June last year ORC Councillors ratified changes to the operative Regional Plan: Water for Otago, which allowed some key parts of proposed ‘Plan change 8’, which related to rural discharges, to become operative - which started from 4 June last year.

View a fact sheet about effluent
View a fact sheet about effluent storage consents
View a fact sheet about rules, definitions and timelines for effluent

ORC Catchment Advisors can be contacted on 0800 474 082

Advice can be sought from public.enquiries@orc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt. More



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 