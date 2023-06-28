Waikato’s ‘pulse’ Has Committee’s Conversation Racing

The Waikato Progress Indicators (WPI) – Tupuranga Waikato continues to provide robust discussions on the challenges facing the Waikato.

The 2023 update of what is known as the “pulse of the Waikato region” was presented by report author Dr Beat Huser to the Strategy and Policy Committee meeting yesterday, with plenty of dialogue by councillors.

WPI provides a scorecard of 32 critical environmental, social, cultural, and economic indicator trends over approximately the last 15 years. This year, the update showed 11 improving trends, 11 worsening trends and 10 trends with no significant change.

The five largest positive measured trends over the period 2007 to 2022 include:

increased building activity

increased road safety

improved air quality

higher average incomes (adjusted to inflation)

better educational attainment.

The five largest negative trends over this period include:

poorer community engagement (perception of public's influence on council decision making)

less use of public transport

more waste to landfill

higher water use

lower frequency of physical activity.

Of the indicators measured, the regional council is responsible for air quality, water quality, road safety and public transport.

Dr Huser said while the council was not responsible for many of the indicators, they all contributed or influenced in some way the council’s core business.

“These indicators identify priorities for action and successful partnerships, and we share them with other councils, the Government, iwi, business and community trusts and initiatives such as the Waikato Wellbeing Project.”

The declining trend of the use of public transport was questioned by the committee as a space in which the council needed to improve.

Dr Huser pointed to an increase in use of public transport from early 2000 to peak in 2009/10, followed by a decrease through the global economic crisis then COVID-19, with many people still working from home and driver shortages.

“We would hope to see this turn around again in the future.

Councillors questioned Dr Huser about results regarding higher water use and stable housing affordability as being contrary to public perceptions.

Dr Huser told the councillors that the WPI only scratched the surface, which is why some of the narratives heard in communities might not align.

“This is high level data and we need to drill down to better understand them.”

Quality of data for some indicators would also improve in the future with legislation reform and more Government direction, Dr Huser said, such as the amount of waste going to landfill. Currently there was no consistent reporting on waste, and much was confidential data held in the private sector.

Committee chair Warren Maher said the information gathered by the WPI was useful in forming the council’s work, such as in transport, freshwater management, and planning initiatives like Future Proof.

“We also share the results at a national, regional and local level, including with other councils, the Government, iwi, business and community trusts and initiatives such as the Waikato Wellbeing Project.”

The report also makes comparisons with average New Zealand data.

The Waikato region scored above the national average on a range of indicators, including:

higher percentage of te reo Māori speakers

higher frequency of physical activity

higher levels of community pride and social connectedness (sense of community experienced)

above-average levels of community engagement (perception of public's influence on council

decision making)

slightly higher level of life satisfaction (overall quality of life).

Comparisons also show the Waikato is behind the national average on a range of indicators, including:

road safety

crime

recycling

GDP per person

household income.

Cr Maher said, while lower than the national data per capita, it was encouraging to see the Waikato’s GDP trending up.

“It’s also encouraging to see an increase in voter turnout and hopefully that will continue.

“Community engagement and community pride are also above the national average.”

