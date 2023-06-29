Kaipara District Council Sets Rates And Confirms Work Programme For 2023-2024

Kaipara District Council Elected Members have adopted the Annual Plan 2023-2024, with an average general rates rise of 4.96 percent (excluding water charges).

The Water by Meter charge, for those on Council water supply, has decreased by 5.94% due to a number of water projects moving from operational into capital expenditure. The fixed charge for the first cubic metre of water (which covers the cost of treatment plants and other overheads) has also been reduced from $373 to $211.

The largest portion of the budget and work programme for the forthcoming year is dedicated to completing emergency work required as a result of the extreme weather events.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson acknowledged the impact the weather events had across the district, and the resulting long-term damage to infrastructure.

“We need to prioritise remediation of our roads urgently. We also have to make sure we are prepared for future events by repairing the Dargaville town stopbank, and the Whakahara floodgate and stopbank, and other infrastructure that was damaged.”

Capital projects planned for this year include recladding the Northern Wairoa War Memorial Hall (Dargaville Town Hall), constructing the Dargaville shared path and cycle lanes, and continuing work on the Mangawhai shared path (Phase Three).

“We are pleased to approve an average rates rise under five percent today, and commend staff for the work they have done. Further, we must continue to look for greater efficiencies in the way we operate the Council” says Mayor Jepson.

The Annual Plan for 2023-2024 comes into effect at the start of the financial year, with new rates taking effect from 1 July 2023.

What is a Long Term Plan and an Annual Plan?

Every three years Council develops a Long Term Plan (LTP) in consultation with the community. The Long Term Plan (LTP) sets the Council's strategic direction and work programme for the 10 years ahead. It outlines the services the Council will provide, the projects to be undertaken, the cost of doing this work, how it will be paid for and how the performance for each shall be measured. Our current Long Term PlanGrowing a Better Kaipara-Long Term Plan 2021-2031(LTP) was adopted 30 June 2021, following community consultation. In the April 2023 Council meeting, Council voted to adopt a new vision and set of community outcomes, kickstarting the process for the new Long Term Plan (2024-2034).

In the two years between adopting an LTP, an annual plan is developed. The Annual Plan is a yearly update on what has been agreed through the LTP, highlighting any budget changes and work plans for each specific year.

View the discussion and Council decision on the Kaipara District Council YouTube channel (26 minutes in).

