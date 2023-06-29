Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Wild And Woolly Weekend, With Some Welcome Snow For Queenstown Ski Fields

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 29 June - Monday 3 July
 

Aotearoa New Zealand is in for a few days of windy, showery weather according to MetService. A strong and unstable south-westerly flow will affect the entire country until early next week.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie says, "This will mean snow to very low levels in the far south, with heavy snow possible in elevated areas, including the resorts near Queenstown, with the town itself also likely to get snow.”

Snow could also fall to 200 metres around Dunedin, and 300metres over Banks Peninsula from Saturday night, which will affect many roads.

Those travelling about the South Island, particularly if you’re traveling through passes, should check the MetService website for Road Snow Warnings and with Waka Kotahi NZTA regarding road closures before heading out.

“Severe gale winds are possible for the entire North Island, particularly the east coast south of Napier, as well as parts of Nelson and Marlborough and the southern and eastern coasts of the South Island from Saturday until Monday.”

“Meanwhile, heavy rain could impact from the Central Plateau south to the Tararua Range and the Buller region of the South Island from Saturday,” Baillie continues.

The forecast temperatures across the weekend are about average for this time of year, but this could be deceptive.

“The strong wind and frequent showers will mean the 15degrees forecast for Auckland will feel more like 8 or 9 degrees. Dunedin and Invercargill are forecast to reach only 6 degrees on Sunday, but it will feel literally freezing for most of the time, so layer up if venturing outside.”, Baillie cautions.

The weather will slowly ease through Monday and Tuesday as a welcome high pressure system inches its way across the Tasman Sea.


Please keep up to date with the most current information from MetService at metservice.com/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, & Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 