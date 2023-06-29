A Wild And Woolly Weekend, With Some Welcome Snow For Queenstown Ski Fields

Covering period of Thursday 29 June - Monday 3 July



Aotearoa New Zealand is in for a few days of windy, showery weather according to MetService. A strong and unstable south-westerly flow will affect the entire country until early next week.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie says, "This will mean snow to very low levels in the far south, with heavy snow possible in elevated areas, including the resorts near Queenstown, with the town itself also likely to get snow.”

Snow could also fall to 200 metres around Dunedin, and 300metres over Banks Peninsula from Saturday night, which will affect many roads.

Those travelling about the South Island, particularly if you’re traveling through passes, should check the MetService website for Road Snow Warnings and with Waka Kotahi NZTA regarding road closures before heading out.

“Severe gale winds are possible for the entire North Island, particularly the east coast south of Napier, as well as parts of Nelson and Marlborough and the southern and eastern coasts of the South Island from Saturday until Monday.”

“Meanwhile, heavy rain could impact from the Central Plateau south to the Tararua Range and the Buller region of the South Island from Saturday,” Baillie continues.

The forecast temperatures across the weekend are about average for this time of year, but this could be deceptive.

“The strong wind and frequent showers will mean the 15degrees forecast for Auckland will feel more like 8 or 9 degrees. Dunedin and Invercargill are forecast to reach only 6 degrees on Sunday, but it will feel literally freezing for most of the time, so layer up if venturing outside.”, Baillie cautions.

The weather will slowly ease through Monday and Tuesday as a welcome high pressure system inches its way across the Tasman Sea.



Please keep up to date with the most current information from MetService at metservice.com/

