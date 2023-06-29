Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dry July Strengthens Community Support With New Partnerships

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 7:46 pm
Press Release: Dry July

As the iconic Dry July campaign enters its 11th year, it's time to raise the excitement and rally Kiwis to join a month-long alcohol-free journey for an incredible cause. This year, Dry July is thrilled to announce a collaboration with local non-alcoholic beverage retail stores, welcoming aboard Altered and The Chiller as community partners.

Dry July NZ Trust is excited to expand its partnership network as it welcomes the community partners to join forces with the official campaign partner Lyres Non-Alcoholic Spirit Co. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the campaign's mission to unite like-minded organisations in their commitment to making a difference for those affected by cancer.

Invercargill-based Altered, the South Island’s first non-alcoholic bar, store and online retailer will donate 10% of all sales made online and in-store to the cause, while also offering free shipping for participants.

Altered founder Kelly Blomfield has a personal connection to the cause, having witnessed friends and family affected by cancer.

“We understand the impact that cancer can have on individuals and their loved ones. Many of us at Altered have friends and family members who have been affected by this devastating disease. We believe in the power of community and coming together to make a difference. By partnering with Dry July, we can raise funds and awareness for such a worthy cause.”

"At Altered, we’re dedicated to providing a warm and welcoming space for everyone, regardless of their beverage choices, and now we can extend that support to a larger community,” she says.

Throughout July, The Chiller will support those taking up the Dry July challenge with inspiration, recipes, laughs, stories, and great non-alcoholic drinks. $1 from every order will be donated to Dry July NZ Trust.

Founder of The Chiller, Amanda Boock says: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Dry July NZ for the first time this year, to help share its important message, raise funds to support people affected by cancer, and encouraging those participating in the challenge to cut back on alcohol for their own health.

“At The Chiller, we’re on a mission to help people enjoy a life with less or no alcohol, to improve their health and outlook. I strongly believe that there is a good portion of New Zealanders who want to drink less, and they just need to feel inspired and supported to give it a go.”

“There are lots of ways people can reimagine their relationship with drinking - it can be as simple as swapping out ‘your usual’ for the non-alcoholic version, so you’re still getting the associated ‘ritual’. It's a mindful decision that supports you in living your best life.”

Look Good Feel Better General Manager, Clare O'Higgins, welcomes the new partnerships. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have The Chiller and Altered join our partnership family for Dry July this year. These two exceptional non-alcoholic beverage retail stores perfectly embody what we look for in a partnership. They not only acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable work we do, but they also wholeheartedly support our cause, which is truly inspiring.

"We are truly grateful for the recognition, support, and brand awareness that our partners bring to the table. The Chiller and Altered exemplify the commitment and belief in our cause that we value in our partnerships. With their involvement, we can further increase sign-ups, expand our reach, and raise more funds to provide essential services to those affected by cancer. We are excited to collaborate and create a positive impact together."

To participate in Dry July and make a lasting impact, interested individuals can register, sponsor a friend, or join as a team or workplace by visiting www.dryjuly.co.nz.

