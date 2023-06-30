Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Messaging For Over Height Detection System For Penrose Overbridge

Friday, 30 June 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: NZTA

Penrose Bridge is the lowest clearance bridge above Auckland’s motorways.

Despite a high-visibility LED early warning system the bridge has now been struck more than 50 times in the last decade.

From tomorrow (July 1st) Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is making changes to the Over Height Detection System (OHDS) to try and help prevent bridge strike.

“We are altering the sensors so they will be set at the critical height limit, that means if you now see the lights you are over height and will definitely hit the bridge”, says Auckland Systems Management Alliance Manager Paul Geck.

There will still be two illuminated signs proceeding the bridge in both directions, but the messaging on them will also change to reflect the need for vehicles to stop.

Before the Ellerslie off-ramp (southbound) and the Mt Wellington off-ramp (northbound) if the OHDS is activated by an over height load it will display the message:

Over Height Take Next Exit

If vehicles do not take the exit, the OHDS sign on the Penrose Bridge will display the message:

Over Height Stop

“This change is necessary to reduce the damage and disruption caused by bridge strikes. We often need to close the motorway in order to inspect and repair the damage after the bridge is hit.

“This understandably causes delay and frustration for other road users, not to mention it’s costly” says Paul Geck.

The most common causes of motorway bridge strikes include unsecured crane booms and digger arms, uncovered open containers, loose loads and loads that have shifted during transit.

“If the warning sign is activated by an over height load, drivers are asked to move their vehicle into a lay-by and wait for assistance. We will dispatch responders to come help you.”

Under current guidelines the maximum height for a load is 4.3 metres, with over-dimension permits required when a load exceeds five metres.


However, all loads over 4.3m height require written approval from Waka Kotahi to pass under all bridges spanning over motorways.

The Penrose Road overbridge sits 4.57m above the road.

“We believe the signs are pretty hard to miss, and would urge drivers to follow the instructions, otherwise the road user is at significant risk of serious injury and death.”

Waka Kotahi is asking heavy haulage operators and independent excavator companies to make sure drivers are aware of their surroundings when driving and is distributing guidelines to ensure drivers know the rules before setting out.

“When a bridge strike occurs, Police can issue infringements on the spot and Waka Kotahi can investigate and review a transport operator’s fitness to maintain a transport service licence and suitability to obtain a permit.

“In addition to compliance action, Waka Kotahi will seek to recover costs for the damage, which can be significant” says Paul Geck.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, & Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 